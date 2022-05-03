SOCIETY 1 Release "As I Die" Music Video

Society 1 have released a video for "As I Die", featured on their sixth studio album, Black Level Six, out now. Black Level Six is available on all digital platforms and physical copies can be ordered at Society1band.com. Watch the new video below.

The album is in memory of DV "Dirt" Karloff and features 14 brand-new songs each featuring the last-known recordings of DV on bass. Black Level Six is also the official soundtrack for the corresponding documentary "The Altered Noise" with interviews by Dave Navarro, Raymond Herrera, Matt Zane and more. The Altered Noise is available to view on YouTube now.

The album is experimental and began with the idea to ask the question, "What would a Society 1 album sound like if we recorded it in 1994 in a similar way that Nirvana recorded In Utero?," explained lead vocalist Matt Zane. "We heard they (Nirvana) recorded the album in six days and of course this was before Pro Tools. So some rules were set up for us such as no vocal tune and no copying and pasting vocals."

The music was recorded in five days and guitar solos performed by Justin Manning were an additional day. Mixing took an additional five days and was done by punk legend Greg Hetson of The Circle Jerks and Bad Religion.

"Always cool to work on heavy guitar laden music. Doesn't matter what genre. Some cool odd time signatures on this." - Greg Hetson

Tracklisting:

"Death Screams"

"Bleed You Away"

"I Am The Walrus"

"The Ghost Remains"

"Get Up Again"

"Altered Noise"

"I Never Saw You"

"Love Is Dead"

"While You Mourn"

"Who Will Know"

"Bleed In Me"

"All For You"

"Ride The Pain"

"As I Die"

"As I Die" video:

"I Never Saw You" video: