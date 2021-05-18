SOCIETY 1's LORD ZANE Shares Final Song Recorded With Late Bassist DV KARLOFF

Former Society 1 bassist, DV Karloff, recently passed away at 48. Society 1's Matt Zane, has shared the video below, along with the following message:

"This is the final song I co-wrote and recorded with DV Karloff before he left the band and moved back to the midwest. It's never been released or heard until now. In honor of all that we created and his life I felt it was the right time.

"This was recorded during the Black Level Six sessions as well as two other co-written songs between DV and I but this was the very last one. The images and video featured here were taken from the 15 years we toured and recorded together."

DV established himself joining Society 1 in 2003 after replacing Paul Raven (Killing Joke, Prong, Ministry), recording and touring with the group throughout its most commercially successful period. This culminated in their record breaking body suspension show at The Download Festival in 2005.

After leaving Society 1 in 2018, DV joined forces with former Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin in a new project, 3 Headed Snake, which debuted at the Bloodstock Festival in 2019. The band is currently signed to Cleopatra Records. DV was also a member of the band Hatesong which is signed to Metal Assault Records. Their next release, Chapel Rats is planned for June 4, 2021.