SOCIETY 1's MATT ZANE Releases Video Trailer For Upcoming Documentary On Late Bassist DV KARLOFF

Society 1 founder and lead vocalist, Matt Zane, has released a trailer for the documentary about recently deceased former bassist, DV Karloff, entitled The Altered Noise. The short film, which will be comprised of archived footage from the band’s history as well as new interviews with band members and friends, will focus on Karloff's 15 years in Hollywood.

"His life really was interesting, regardless if you're a fan or not. He was this young guy from the cornfields of Indiana that came out to Hollywood and within eight months he's touring the world and that was just the beginning of the story," said Zane.

The movie follows Karloff through various phases of his career, which spanned between his two main bands, Society 1 and Sin Quirin's 3 Headed Snake. It also touches upon his incredibly successful profession as a tattoo artist that saw him inking up celebrities such as Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, and Steve-O.

"Probably the most interesting thing about the film is that a subplot emerged about the band KISS. DV absolutely loved KISS, and as I pieced together all the different portions of his life, KISS was there from the beginning to the end in one interesting way or another."

The film will debut at Karloff's Hollywood tribute memorial and then be made available to view online the next day. The date of the premiere showing has yet to be announced, but is expected to be within the next two months.

