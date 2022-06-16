SODOM Pay Tribute To MOTÖRHEAD At Sweden Rock 2022 With "Iron Fist" Performance; Full Fan-Filmed Set Streaming

On June 9th, German thrash metal legends Sodom performed at Sweden Rock Festival 2022 in Sölvesborg, Sweden. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire set is available below.

Setlist:

"Blind Superstition"

"Sodom & Gomorrah"

"Sodomized"

"Agent Orange"

"Conflagration"

"Sodomy and Lust"

"Outbreak of Evil"

"Surfin' Bird" (The Trashmen)

"Glock 'n' Roll"

"The Saw Is the Law"

"Nuclear Winter"

"Iron Fist" (Motörhead cover)

"Caligula"

"Bombenhagel"

On June 5th, Sodom made an unhrehearsed surprise appearance at Rock Hard Festival 2022 in Gelsenkirchen. Celebrating the 30th anniverasary of their Tapping The Vein album, the band performed three songs with former Sodom guitarist Andy Brings (Double Crush Syndrome), who was a band member at that time.

Setlist:

"Body Parts"

"One Step Over The Line"

"Wachturm"

Tapping the Vein is the Sodom's fifth studio album, rekeased on August 1st, 1992 via Steamhammer / SPV. It is the last Sodom album to feature original drummer, Christian "Witchhunter" Dudek.

Tracklist:

"Body Parts"

"Skinned Alive"

"One Step Over the Line"

"Deadline"

"Bullet in the Head"

"The Crippler"

"Wachturm"

"Tapping the Vein"

"Back to War"

"Hunting Season"

"Reincarnation"