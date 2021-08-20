SODOM Release Bombenhagel EP; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming

Germany thrash metal legends, Sodom, have released their Bombenhagel EP via Steamhammer/SPV. The EP, available on CD, 12” vinyl and for digital download, includes one re-recorded classic and two brand new songs.

Tom Angelripper talks about the re-recording of "Bombenhagel": “I wanted a recording of our old classic by the new lineup. Of course that was really special with a drummer such as Toni and two stringsmen. This new arrangement of our anthem definitely holds a few surprises in store." Not forgetting an awesome guitar solo courtesy of Harris Johns, who as a producer also guested on the Persecution Mania version of "Bombenhagel": “Harris practically insisted on contributing a special kind of solo, in line with his outstanding skill. Naturally, that’s been a real pleasure for us because we’re all aware of what he’s done for us. Without Harris, Sodom wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Watch the new lyric video for "Bombenhagel" below.

Bombenhagel is available in the following configurations:

- CD DigiPak

- 12" LP, 140 g, red vinyl, printed inner sleeve

- Download / Streaming

Order here.

- 12" LP exclusive coloured editions only at the Napalm shop

Order here.

- Exclusive CD/LP Bundle with a T-shirt only at the Steamhammer shop

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Bombenhagel"

"Coup De Grace"

"Pestiferous Posse"

"Bombenhagel" lyric video: