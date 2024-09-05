SODOM x HATE COUTURE - Exclusive Bottle Opener Pays Tribute To Band Mascot "Knarrenheinz"

Hate Couture is extremely delighted to unveil a new collaboration with Germany thrash legends, Sodom. This exclusive bottle opener pays tribute to the band's mascot, "Knarrenheinz".

A message states: "German thrash metal gods from Sodom have been a huge inspiration for Hate Couture. So when the mastermind Tom Angelripper saw our infamous Antichrist Bottle Opener and asked us to design and release a bottle opener inspired by Sodom mascot “Knarrenheinz”, you can easily guess our joy was immense.

"This bottle opener is a must have for the fans of this thrash legend and features Knarrenheinz the way it is featuring on the cover of Sodom's “Ten Black Years” best of compilation, originally released in 1996. It’s made of alloy, easy to handle and will be your best companion when in need to crank a beer while listening to this legendary band."

Made of solid metal, you can buy it exclusively here.