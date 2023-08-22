SOEN Debut "Violence" Music Video; North American Tour Dates Confirmed

Soen have released the piercing new single, "Violence", which is taken from their forthcoming album, Memorial, set for release on September 1 via Silver Lining Music.

Founding member and singer Joel Ekelöf comments, “'Violence' touches the topic of coercion, whether it is physical or mental. Violence can sometimes be delivered very cautiously in ways that don’t give room for a reaction but with the passing of time will destroy your confidence and self-regard.”

The new track is as biting and abrasive as its theme along with a melodic grace that transcends across the whole of the new album.

“It’s a different song for us musically speaking, it’s very direct and full of darkness and anger,” adds co-founding member and drummer Martin Lopez.

Never ones to take the restrained path, Soen face down the ills and ways of current society with a crisp, wounded venom that betrays their pain, anger and frustrations. Each guitar carries a greater serrated edge, each melody a richer heart, each lyric a soul and spleen venting definitive proclamation. At the same time, Soen’s unique blend of progression, aggression, and beauty shows more maturity than ever before.

Soen have been building up to this moment for years and now they’re here with Memorial, which is an inspiring modern hard rock classic.

Memorial will be released on September 1, via Silver Lining Music. Available as a Deluxe CD, 12” Vinyl Album in Black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. For pre-orders, head here.

Memorial tracklisting:

"Sincere"

"Unbreakable"

"Violence"

"Fortress"

"Hollowed" (feat. Elisa)

"Memorial

"Incendiary"

"Tragedian"

"Icon"

"Vitals"

"Memorial" video:

"Unbreakable" video:

Following their incredible performances at this year’s summer festivals across Europe, Soen, completed by Lars Enok Åhlund (Keyboards and Guitar), Oleksii ‘Zlatoyar’ Kobel (Bass) and Cody Ford (Lead Guitar), will be heading out on their Memorial European tour, which will kick off in September in Odense, Denmark.

Today the band are excited to announce twenty-five new dates seeing them bring Memorial to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tour will kick-off in May 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Fan exclusive 48-hour pre-sale available from August 23 at 3 PM, EST (8 PM, BST). General on sale available from August 25 at 3 PM, EST (8 PM, BST).

Full list of confirmed dates, tickets, and additional information available here

Lineup:

Joel Ekelöf - Vocals

Martin Lopez - Drums

Lars Enok Åhlund - Keyboards and Guitar

Cody Ford - Lead Guitar

Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel - Bass

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)