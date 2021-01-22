SOEN Premier Official Music Video For "Illusion"

The provocative, imperious and engaging Swedish-based metal group, Soen, have revealed the thought-provoking and emotive video for "Illusion", taken from their fifth album, Imperial, set for release via Silver Lining Music on January 29, 2021.

Founding members Joel Ekelöf (vocals) and Martin Lopez (drums), along with Lars Enok Åhlund (keyboards and guitar), Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel (bass) and Cody Ford (lead guitar), are an undeniable cypher for all the issues and emotions which swirl around us. The outfit once more step up to challenge our perceptions of life and humanity with "Illusion", an addictive ballad brimming with bewitching guitar riffs, powerhouse-soaring chorus’ and a poignant message for all of us to reflect on.

“'Illusion' is a song about the shared responsibility amongst us if we wish to improve the world, change has to be made by us, you and me...the people,” asserts Lopez. “It’s about the frustration of feeling powerless but also the hope in realizing that things can be changed for the better. If we stop criticising each other and making enemies of ourselves by blindly following the ideas of politicians and their media.”

Ekelöf affirms, “We can’t just sit around and wait for those in power to help, they are preoccupied with battling each other in matters of greed and power.”

The video follows the tale of a father and daughter in their quest for survival in a dystopian universe.

“‘Illusion’ video is about dreamers,” comments video producer, Daniele Zed Berretta. “There are people who are ready to lose everything to follow their dreams, no matter the cost. Others are afraid of making dreams come true, so they stop right before fulfilling them, just to keep dreaming.”

Produced by Iñaki Marconi and the band, Imperial was mixed and mastered by Kane Churko, who has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Bob Dylan. Eight crisp, sharp, and supremely constructed songs spanning frustration, reflection and hope, Imperial is the most fierce and dynamic release of Soen's journey, which will engage the listener immediately and sustain long after this crazy time has passed, its rich details destined to make it a classic metal album of this era.

Imperial will be available as a CD Digipak, Vinyl Album, digital formats and special D2C bundles. For pre-orders, head here.

Imperial tracklisting:

"Lumerian"

"Deceiver"

"Monarch"

"Illusion"

"Antagonist"

"Modesty"

"Dissident"

"Fortune"

"Monarch" video:

"Antagonist" lyric video:

Soen:

Joel Ekelöf - Vocals

Martin Lopez - Drums

Lars Enok Åhlund - Keyboards and Guitar

Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel - Bass

Cody Ford - Lead Guitar