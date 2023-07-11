SOEN Release "Memorial" Single And Music Video

Soen have unleashed the single and video for the title track of their new album, Memorial, which is set for release on September 1 via Silver Lining Music.

A meeting of melodic magnitude with face-crushingly heavy guitars and driving rhythms, the new single, “Memorial”, has a ferocious groove, underlying the weighty subject of war and evocative vocals of Joel Ekelöf.

“It is a song to remind us of the victims of the power games that our so-called leaders play,” comments founding member and drummer Martin Lopez.

“It’s about PTSD” explains vocalist and co-founding member Joel Ekelöf, “and the effect war has on people like you and me that are sent to kill and die and have to pay that price for the rest of their lives.”

Never ones to take the restrained path, Soen face down the ills and ways of current society with a crisp, wounded venom that betrays their pain, anger and frustrations. Each guitar carries a greater serrated edge, each melody a richer heart, each lyric a soul and spleen venting definitive proclamation. At the same time, Soen’s unique blend of progression, aggression, and beauty shows more maturity than ever before.

Soen have been building up to this moment for years and now they’re here with Memorial, which is an inspiring modern hard rock classic.

Memorial will be released on September 1, via Silver Lining Music. Available as a Deluxe CD, 12” Vinyl Album in Black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. For pre-orders, head here.

Memorial tracklisting:

"Sincere"

"Unbreakable"

"Violence"

"Fortress"

"Hollowed" (feat. Elisa)

"Memorial

"Incendiary"

"Tragedian"

"Icon"

"Vitals"

"Unbreakable" video:

Following an incredible set at this year’s Download festival, Soen, completed by Lars Enok Åhlund (Keyboards and Guitar), Oleksii ‘Zlatoyar’ Kobel (Bass) and Cody Ford (Lead Guitar), have added an extra date to their upcoming ‘Memorial’ European tour, which will kick off in September. It’s their only UK date to be announced so far, at London’s iconic O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Friday, October 13.

Lineup:

Joel Ekelöf - Vocals

Martin Lopez - Drums

Lars Enok Åhlund - Keyboards and Guitar

Cody Ford - Lead Guitar

Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel - Bass

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)