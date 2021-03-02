SOEN Release "Rival" Guitar Playthrough Video

Cody Ford from Swedish metal group, Soen, contributed a guitar playthrough of the band's song "Rival" to the Wacken World Wide streaming event in 2020. Watch below:

Soen, featuring founding members Joel Ekelöf (vocals) and Martin Lopez (drums), along with Lars Enok Åhlund (keyboards and guitar), Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel (bass) and Cody Ford (lead guitar), released their fifth album, Imperial, via Silver Lining Music back in January.

Produced by Iñaki Marconi and the band, Imperial was mixed and mastered by Kane Churko, who has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Bob Dylan. Eight crisp, sharp, and supremely constructed songs spanning frustration, reflection and hope, Imperial is the most fierce and dynamic release of Soen's journey, which will engage the listener immediately and sustain long after this crazy time has passed, its rich details destined to make it a classic metal album of this era.

Imperial is available as a CD Digipak, Vinyl Album, digital formats and special D2C bundles. Order here.

Imperial tracklisting:

"Lumerian"

"Deceiver"

"Monarch"

"Illusion"

"Antagonist"

"Modesty"

"Dissident"

"Fortune"

"Illusion' video:

"Monarch" video:

"Antagonist" lyric video: