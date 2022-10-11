SOEN Release Single & Video For Cover Of SLIPKNOT's "Snuff"

Swedish metal supergroup, Soen, have released a video for their interpretation of the Slipknot classic, “Snuff”. The track is taken from the forthcoming release Atlantis, out via Silver Lining Music on November 18.

Founding members Martin Lopez and Joel Ekelöf explain their selection of Slipknot’s deeply dark meditation on darkness rejecting love “Snuff”: “We wanted to do something extra special during the Atlantis concert. The obvious path would have been to pick an epic progressive song from the likes of Genesis, Pink Floyd etc. Instead, we went for the opposite with ‘Snuff’, a scaled down and brutally honest song that we all love in its powerful sincerity.”

Atlantis is a special concert film featuring thirteen of the group’s most popular compositions reinterpreted with live orchestral accompaniment. Atlantis was created within the mystic and magical confines of Atlantis Grammofon Studio in Stockholm, Sweden, which has seen a wide range of international artists record, from Quincy Jones to Lenny Kravitz to Green Day. Formerly a movie house in 1941, it went on to become Metronome Studio (during which time ABBA was born) before becoming Atlantis Grammofon in 1983.

Filmed and recorded on December 10, 2021, Martin Lopez (drums & percussion), Joel Ekelöf (lead vocals), Lars Enok Åhlund (guitars & piano), Cody Lee Ford (lead guitar) and Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel (bass) worked together with an 8-piece orchestra to reinterpret and rediscover fresh energy and elements in classic Soen songs, such as “Antagonist”, “Monarch”, “Jinn” and “Lucidity”, as well as introducing a stunning interpretation of Slipknot’s deeply dark meditation on darkness rejecting love, “Snuff”.

The end result of this eighty minute performance is some remarkable new aural refractions of Soen’s greatest material for fans to absorb and enjoy. As has always been the way with Soen: the deepest dives yield the greatest treasures.

Atlantis was recorded by David Castillo and Iñaki Marconi, mixed by Castillo, and mastered by Tony Lindgren. The performance was filmed and directed by George Laycock from the bespoke British production house Blacktide Phonic/Visual.

Atlantis will be available as a DVD-CD with bonus footage, a Double 12” Limited Edition Vinyl, Long Form Video, Digital Download and Streaming. Pre-orders available here.

Atlantis tracklisting:

"Antagonist"

"Lunacy"

"Monarch"

"Trials"

"River"

"Jinn"

"Illusion"

"Modesty"

"Lucidity"

"Savia"

"Fortune"

"Snuff"

"Lascivious"

"Lotus"

"Trials" performance video:

The additional orchestral musicians and contributors on Atlantis are:

Stefan Stenberg, Double Bass

Joakim Simonsson, Piano and Organ

Karin Liljenberg, Violin 1

Andreas Forsman, Violin 2

Erik Holm, Viola

Cecilia Linné, Cello

Johanna Börjesson, Vocals

Therése Börjesson, Vocals

Technical support: Dan Wahlbeck

Drum tech: Rickard Gustafsson

Sound support: Niclas Lindström

Soen wish to thank them deeply for their immense contribution to this performance.

With no sign of slowing down, the relentless metal quintet recently announced a twenty date North American Tour, kicking-off at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall; the tour will also see Soen perform as special guests of Katatonia in Dallas and Austin on December 6 and 7.

The North American dates follow shortly after the 2021 rescheduled Imperial European Tour that Soen postponed due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic at the time. The European dates include the opportunity for an unforgettable and intimate evening with Soen at their sole premiere live acoustic show taking place at Zoetermeer’s De Boerderij on September 30. The band are excited to be on the road again and have added fourteen new dates in Europe and the United Kingdom.

“It's a dream come true to finally be able to do an extensive North American tour,” enthuses Lopez. “It's a milestone for any band to tour a continent with such a rich musical history and we are very excited about finally getting to meet our North American audience. See you all there!”

All purchased tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates and tickets remain on-sale. Full list of confirmed dates, tickets, and additional information available here.

Soen are:

Martin Lopez - Drums and percussion

Joel Ekelöf - Lead vocals

Lars Enok Åhlund - Guitars and Piano

Cody Lee Ford - Lead Guitar

Oleksii "Zlatoyar" Kobel - Bass