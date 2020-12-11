SOEN Unveil “Monarch” Video

The provocative, imperious and engaging Swedish-based metal group Soen have unveiled the captivating yet unnerving video for “Monarch” , taken from their fifth album, Imperial, set for release via Silver Lining Music on January 29, 2021.

Founder members Joel Ekelöf (vocals) and Martin Lopez (drums), along with Lars Enok Åhlund (keyboards and guitar), Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel (bass) and Cody Ford (lead guitar) are an undeniable cypher for all the issues and emotions which swirl around us. With its epic, dynamic tale alluding to men raised in aggression and sent to war, ‘Monarch’ commences with a stomping crushing riff that is perfectly juxtaposed with moments of pure majestic melodic bliss.

“‘Monarch’ is an epic, dynamic song about the traditional attributes of mankind. The belief that showing compassion and kindness is a sign of weakness.” explains Lopez. “The lack of direction and guidance in society is turning younger generations into violent and destructive creatures,” furthers Ekelöf “because they are living in an age where bullies are kings and the rest are prey.”

On the making of the video, Lopez comments: “Making videos is a difficult task because it means that you need to hand over the control of your music to someone on the outside. You want to make a video that not only represents the lyrical content but that also captures the atmosphere and emotion of the song and for that you need to find a producer that has the capability of understanding and transforming all these words and notes into images and I think we found the right person in Daniele Zed Berretta… It was a pleasure to work with him and we’re very happy with how the video turned out.”

Imperial continues Soen's unique journey through the psyche of our species and the conundrum of our times. Eight crisp, sharp, and supremely constructed songs spanning frustration, reflection and hope, Imperial is the most fierce and dynamic release of Soen's journey, one which continues to be deeply therapeutic for both the group's dedicated followers and the band themselves.

“In my life I try to be as real as possible, but I think that the music, and nature, of Soen are the only place that I really, really feel I can be myself,” explains Martin Lopez. “When you’re home, doing music, writing lyrics, that is where you really get to express yourself without any judgement and with total freedom.”

Produced by Iñaki Marconi and the band, Imperial was mixed and mastered by Kane Churko, who has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Bob Dylan, giving songs such as "Illusion", "Modesty" and the epic closer "Fortune" a dimension and richness which will reach yet more ears and minds. The sheer power and poetry of Soen’s dynamics are more completely executed and honed than ever before, something which is perversely a product of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has obviously been a crazy, terrible thing for everyone, and for us as a band it has been really frustrating not being able to play shows,” says Martin Lopez, “but also it has given us a clear window of opportunity to realise this album completely. We were able to spend 12 hours a day for many months bringing Imperial to the place we truly wanted, mainly working on the groove and flow of the album.”

Lead single "Antagonist" storms through the gates with a massive heavy riff of intent, followed by an epic blend of strength, beauty and defiance of all the world’s darkest powermongers, captured in the lyrics ‘Dependency dampens the wild / Inequity weighs down the motion of progress / Life isn’t just to survive.’ Watch the video for "Antagonist", directed by Zev Deans, special FX make-up by Beatrice Sniper, below.

“We will always be a band that has the old will to fight for freedom and all the important things in life, the people, the underdog,” furthers Lopez. “You have to take on the big question marks such as what the fuck are we doing with our lives and where’s the empathy. Why do we keep on testing and crushing ourselves as a species?”

Imperial is an album which will engage the listener immediately and sustain long after this crazy time has passed, its rich details destined to make it a classic metal album of this era.

“As we continue, we find inspiration in the sad fact that the world is getting more and more polarized, that it’s more complex and it’s not consensus or people getting along.” says Ekelöf. “We continue to try and understand why and how that will affect us all.”

Soen are an undeniable cypher for all which swirls around us, something which will continue to set them apart from their peers for years to come, and Imperial is the latest potent, unmissable commentary from their journey.

Imperial will be released on January 29 via Silver Lining Music. Available as a CD Digipak, Vinyl Album, digital formats and special D2C bundles. For pre-orders, head here.

Imperial tracklisting:

"Lumerian"

"Deceiver"

"Monarch"

"Illusion"

"Antagonist"

"Modesty"

"Dissident"

"Fortune"

"Monarch" video:

"Antagonist" lyric video:

