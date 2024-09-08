SOEN Vocalist JOEL EKELÖF Featured In Chaoszine Q&A (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine vocalist caught up with Soen vocalist Joel Ekelöf for their Meet The Artist series at Hellsinki Metal Festival 2024 in Helsinki, Finland. Check out the Q&A below.

Never ones to take the restrained path, Soen face down the ills and ways of current society with a crisp, wounded venom that betrays their pain, anger and frustrations. Each guitar carries a greater serrated edge, each melody a richer heart, each lyric a soul and spleen venting definitive proclamation. At the same time, Soen’s unique blend of progression, aggression, and beauty shows more maturity than ever before.

Soen's latest album, Memorial, was released in 2023 and is available as a Deluxe CD, 12” vinyl album in black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. Order here.

Memorial tracklisting:

"Sincere"

"Unbreakable"

"Violence"

"Fortress"

"Hollowed" (feat. Elisa)

"Memorial

"Incendiary"

"Tragedian"

"Icon"

"Vitals"

"Violence" video:

"Memorial" video:

"Unbreakable" video:

Lineup:

Joel Ekelöf - Vocals

Martin Lopez - Drums

Lars Enok Åhlund - Keyboards and Guitar

Cody Ford - Lead Guitar

Oleksii “Zlatoyar” Kobel - Bass