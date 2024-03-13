SOiL Announce 2024 European Festival And Headline Tour With Special Guests IMAGES OF EDEN

SOiL will return to Europe this summer for a round of festivals and select headline dates. Alongside the Chicago heavyweights is support from fellow label mates, and progressive metal masters, Images Of Eden.

SOiL will kick off the tour at the legendary Wacken Open Air Festival on August 2 and end on August 16 in Sulingen, Germany at the ReLoad Festival.

Headline dates will include select dates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany. The package will team up with the dual female fronted vixens, Butcher Babies, in Cologne, Germany for one night of metal madness.

SOiL will continue its 2024 All Scars set by performing songs exclusively from their 2001 hit album Scars with tracks such as “Halo,” “Unreal,” “Breaking Me Down,” and including deep cuts like “Two Skins” and “Understanding Me.”

The band comments: “We’ve always loved touring Europe, especially during festival season. Being able to return to Wacken Open Air Festival after our amazing show last time in 2019 will be very exciting. Plus, we will be playing many festivals for the very first time (Brutal Assault, Alcatraz, and Re-Load). The select headline dates will be a great chance to play to a more intimate crowd on the days between festivals.”

Dates:

August

2 - Wacken Open Air Fest - Wacken, Germany*

3 - Duycker - Hoofddorp, Netherlands

4 - Effenaar - Eindhoven, Netherlands

6 - Klub Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

7 - Backstage Club - Munich, Germany

8 - Brutal Assault Fest - Josefov, Czech Republic*

10 - Gebaeude 9 - Cologne, Germany (w/ Butcher Babies)

11 - Alcatraz Fest - Kortrijk Belgium*

13 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

14 - Nachtleben - Frankfurt, Germany

16 - ReLoad Fest - Sulingen, Germany*

* no Images Of Eden