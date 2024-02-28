SOiL Announce UK Headline Tour With (Hed)PE, NONPOINT, THE UNION UNDERGROUND

SOiL will return to the UK for the first time since 2019 this coming November. Alongside the Chicago heavyweights is support from (Hed)PE, Nonpoint, and the return of Texas nu metal pioneers The Union Underground.

This fully packed “Era” package will see SOiL performing songs exclusively from their 2001 hit album Scars with tracks such as “Halo,” “Unreal,” “Breaking Me Down,” and including deep cuts like “Two Skins” and “Understanding Me.” This marks the first time since the release of the album Scars that SOiL has played an “All Scars” set.

“This will be an epic return to the UK for us,” remarks SOiL guitarist Adam Zadel. “The album Scars was an instant hit in the UK and has maintained its status for over 20 years. It’s going to be exciting to play an exclusive set for the UK fans.”

SOiL bassist Tim King adds: “To share this “Scars only” event with our wonderful UK fans is going to be super exciting. On top of that, to also be alongside all our dear friends in (Hed)PE, Nonpoint, and The Union Underground is going to make this a tour to remember for many years to come.”

Tour dates:

November

5 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy

6 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

8 - Wolverhampton, England - KK’s Steelmill

9 - Manchester, England - Academy 2

10 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

13 - Newcastle, England - Riverside

15 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavillion

16 - Southampton, England - The 1865