SOiL Confirmed For "Back To The 2000’s Tour" With THE UNION UNDERGROUND, RA, FLAW

The Back To The 2000’s Tour features the return of Texas heavy weights The Union Underground, along with Chicago based SOiL (pictured above) and very special guests RA and Flaw. The tour launches in March 2024 and will feature each band playing exclusive material from their most popular albums that were released in the early 2000’s.

The Union Underground will perform selections from the hit debut An Education In Rebellion. SOiL will perform songs from their sophomore breakthrough album Scars. RA will play material from the album From One, and Flaw will perform songs from their debut album Through The Eyes.

The premise of this tour is to bring fans back to the days when festivals like Ozzfest gave new bands a chance to break through to the masses when the nu metal scene was thriving. Each band on the tour not only had massive hit songs at the time, but had also toured together and joined forces to create a massive heavy music scene.

According to The Union Underground frontman Bryan Scott: “I’m looking forward to re-introducing the world to An Education In Rebellion, which, in my clearly biased opinion, is a fantastic, timeless album! The continued love and support from Union Underground fans over the years has been overwhelming, and that devotion is exactly what has inspired the new music on the forthcoming album. Make no mistake, this is not a nostalgia tour. It’s the launch of a new chapter for the band and an opportunity for new generations of music lovers to discover us. And our longtime friends in SOiL are the perfect partners in crime for the experience! We will perform AEIR in its entirety, "Across The Nation" and a couple of unreleased songs from the new album. Let’s Get It On!”

SOiL bassist Tim King remarks: “Bryan Scott and I came up with this idea quite some time ago. I’m so happy we were able to bring all these bands together for what is sure to be a great re-introduction to this genre of music. The first tour SOiL did on the Scars album was with The Union Underground in 2001. Here we are, over 20 years later, doing it again. It just proves that great bands can last the test of time.”

The Back To The 2000’s Tour kicks off March 1 in San Antonio, TX and circles through the Midwest and East Coast to end on March 23 in Joliet, IL.

Tour dates:

March

1 - San Antonio, TX - The Rockbox

2 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

3 - Dallas, TX - Trees

6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

7 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

8 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

9 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

10 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

14 - Hermon, ME - Morgan Hill Event Center

15 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

16 - Reading, PA - Reverb

17 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

19 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

20 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater

21 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

22 - Ringle, WI - Q And Z Expo Center

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge