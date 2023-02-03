SOILWORK Drummer BASTIAN THUSGAARD Shares Drum Playthrough Of "Harvest Spine" (Video)

Soilwork drummer Bastian Thusgaard has shared a drum playthrough video of the band's song "Harvest Spine", taken from their latest album, Övergivenheten, released in August 2022.

Soilwork and Canadian death metal masters Kataklysm are teaming up for a co-headline run across Europe in winter/spring 2023. This massive tour starts in Belgium, Vorselaar on February 3rd and will take them through 25 countries across Europe, to finish off in the Netherlands, Amstelveen, on April 30th.

Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono comments on the upcoming tour: "We are excited to announce that we are finally returning to Europe. We look forward to support our latest album Unconquered, which we didn't have the chance to do, due to the pandemic. We will be visiting the four corners of Europe with our friends in Soilwork. We are energized, determined and ready to bring the Kataklysm impact to Europe once again. This promises to be an incredible night of metal anthems, see you there!"

Soilwork states: “We look forward to take Övergivenheten out on the European roads in February and April 2023. We are currently touring the new album in Australia and the response is just out of this world. Övergivenheten means so much to us as a band, so we simply cannot wait to bring it to our European fans.”

Tour dates are as follows:

February
3 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef 
4 - Bochum, Germany – Matrix 
5 - Hengelo,Netherlands – Metropool 
6 - Lille, France –  Le Splendid 
7 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie
8 - Paris, France – La Machine de Moulin Rouge 
9 - Bourg-en-Bresse, France – La Tannerie 
10 - Rennes, France – Antipode 
11 - Limoges, France – CC John Lennon
12 - Bordeaux, France – Rock School Barbey
14 - Porto, Portugal – Hard Club 
15 - Lisbon, Portugal – LAV 
16 - Sevilla, Spain – Custom 
17 - Madrid, Spain - Changó 
18 - Barcelona, Spain – Salamandra 
19 - Tarbes, France – La Gespe 
21 - Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks 
22 - Aarau, Switzerland – KIFF 
23 - Milan, Italy – Slaughter 
24 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Kino Siska
25 - Budapest, Hungary – Barbra Negra
26 - Prague, Czech Republic – Palak Akropolis 
28 - Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

March
1 - Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater
2 - Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan 
3 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser 
4 - Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk
30 - Roskilde, Denmark – Gimle 
31 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Brewhouse

April
1 - Oslo, Norway – Vulkan Arena 
2 - Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan 
4 - Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia 
5 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko 
6 - Kuopio, Finland – Sawohouse Underground 
7 - Joensuu, Finland – Kerubi 
8 - Lahti, Finland - Möysän Musaklubi 
9 - Tallinn, Estonia – Helitehas 
11 - Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena 
12 - Vilnius, Lithiania – Vakaris 
13 - Gdansk, Poland – B90 
14 - Warsaw, Poland – Progresja 
15 - Krakow, Poland – Kamienna12 
16 - Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club 
18 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania – Form Space 
19 - Bucharest, Romania – Arelene Romane 
20 - Sofia, Bulgaria – Hristo Botev Hall 
21 - Belgrade, Serbia – Dom Omladine 
22 - Zagreb, Hungary – Boogaloo 
23 - Vienna, Austria – Simm City 
25 - Wörgl, Austria - VZ Komma 
26 - Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum 
27 - Drachten, Netherlands – Poppodium Iduna
28 - Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann 
29 - Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik 
30 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

Tickets are on sale here.



