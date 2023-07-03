SOILWORK - Figure Number Five Album To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Silver Vinyl; Now Available For Pre-Order
July 3, 2023, 22 minutes ago
On July 7th, Soilwork's 2003 album, Figure Number Five, will be released on limited edition silver vinyl. It is now available for pre-order here.
Tracklist:
Side A
"Rejection Role"
"Overload"
"Figure Number Five"
"Strangler"
"Light The Torch"
Side B
"Departure Plan"
"Cranking The Sirens"
"Brickwalker"
"The Mindmaker"
"Distortion Sleep"
"Downfall 24"
Figure Number Five features the classic Soilwork line-up of Björn "Speed" Strid (vocals), Peter Wichers (guitars), Ola Frenning (guitars), Ola Flink (bass), Sven Karlsson (keyboards) and Henry Ranta (drums).