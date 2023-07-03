SOILWORK - Figure Number Five Album To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Silver Vinyl; Now Available For Pre-Order

On July 7th, Soilwork's 2003 album, Figure Number Five, will be released on limited edition silver vinyl. It is now available for pre-order here.

Tracklist:

Side A

"Rejection Role"

"Overload"

"Figure Number Five"

"Strangler"

"Light The Torch"

Side B

"Departure Plan"

"Cranking The Sirens"

"Brickwalker"

"The Mindmaker"

"Distortion Sleep"

"Downfall 24"

Figure Number Five features the classic Soilwork line-up of Björn "Speed" Strid (vocals), Peter Wichers (guitars), Ola Frenning (guitars), Ola Flink (bass), Sven Karlsson (keyboards) and Henry Ranta (drums).