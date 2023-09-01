SOILWORK Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 16, Swedish melodic death metallers, Soilwork, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Övergivenheten"

"Stabbing The Drama"

"Is It In Your Darkness"

"Electric Again"

"The Nurturing Glance"

"The Chainheart Machine"

"Valleys Of Gloam"

"Harvest Spine"

"Death Diviner"

"The Ride Majestic"

"Nerve"

"Stålfågel"

Soilwork recently announced that for the first time since its release in 2005, their sixth studio record, Stabbing The Drama, will be available again on limited edition vinyl on October 13. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Stabbing The Drama"

"One With The Flies"

"Weapon Of Vanity"

"The Crestfallen"

"Nerve"

"Stalemate"

"Distance"

"Observation Slave"

"Fate In Motion"

"Blind Eye Halo"

"If Possible"

Stabbing The Drama was released on February 28, 2005 via Nuclear Blast label. For a time this was the last to feature long-time guitarist Peter Wichers, who left the band after the subsequent tour until rejoining in 2008.