SOILWORK - Natural Born Chaos To Be Re-Pressed On Limited Edition Vinyl; Now Available For Pre-Order

February 2, 2023, 17 minutes ago

Swedish melodic death metallers Soilwork have checked in with the following update:
 
"We're stoked to announce the repressing of our fourth full-length studio album, Natural Born Chaos, on two limited edition vinyl that will be out on March 31st. Pre-order your copy here.
 
 
Natural Born Chaos was released in 2002. It was co-produced by Fredrik Nordström and Devin Townsend.
 
Tracklist:
 
"Follow the Hollow"
"As We Speak"
"The Flameout"
"Natural Born Chaos"
"Mindfields"
"The Bringer"
"Black Star Deceiver"
"Mercury Shadow"
"No More Angels"
"Song of the Damned"
 
 


