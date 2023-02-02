SOILWORK - Natural Born Chaos To Be Re-Pressed On Limited Edition Vinyl; Now Available For Pre-Order

Swedish melodic death metallers Soilwork have checked in with the following update:

"We're stoked to announce the repressing of our fourth full-length studio album, Natural Born Chaos, on two limited edition vinyl that will be out on March 31st. Pre-order your copy here

Natural Born Chaos was released in 2002. It was co-produced by Fredrik Nordström and Devin Townsend.

Tracklist:

"Follow the Hollow"

"As We Speak"

"The Flameout"

"Natural Born Chaos"

"Mindfields"

"The Bringer"

"Black Star Deceiver"

"Mercury Shadow"

"No More Angels"

"Song of the Damned"