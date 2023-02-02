SOILWORK - Natural Born Chaos To Be Re-Pressed On Limited Edition Vinyl; Now Available For Pre-Order
February 2, 2023, 17 minutes ago
news
soilwork
heavy metal
Swedish melodic death metallers Soilwork have checked in with the following update:
"We're stoked to announce the repressing of our fourth full-length studio album, Natural Born Chaos, on two limited edition vinyl that will be out on March 31st. Pre-order your copy here
.
Natural Born Chaos was released in 2002. It was co-produced by Fredrik Nordström and Devin Townsend.
Tracklist:
"Follow the Hollow"
"As We Speak"
"The Flameout"
"Natural Born Chaos"
"Mindfields"
"The Bringer"
"Black Star Deceiver"
"Mercury Shadow"
"No More Angels"
"Song of the Damned"