SOILWORK Release "Dreams Of Nowhere" Single And Music Video

Soilwork have released the third single from their upcoming album, Övergivenheten, out on August 19. Watch a video for "Dreams Of Nowhere" below, and stream the single here.

Singer Björn Strid comments: “'Dreams Of Nowhere' serves up an atmosphere that reminds you of our roots in the Swedish mid 90’s death metal scene, with soaring riffs that sends melancholic and beautiful chills down your spine, but still brings you to where the heart of the band lies in 2022. Lyrics deal with the constant battle between reality and escapism.”

Övergivenheten will be released in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- CD Digipack + 24 Page Booklet

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Clear (Retail)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Split Silver/Blue (Mailorder + Wholesale)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Splatter Curaçao w/ White & Blue & Splatter Curaçao w/ Black & Yellow (Mailorder)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Ink Spot Yellow/Blue (Band)

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Övergivenheten"

"Nouse Sommes la Guerre"

"Electric Again"

"Valleys Of Gloam"

"Is It In Your Darkness"

"Vultures"

"Morgongåva/Stormfågel"

"Death, I Hear You Calling"

"This Godless Universe"

"Dreams Of Nowhere"

"The Everlasting Flame"

"Golgata"

"Harvest Spine"

"On The Wings Of A Goddess Through Flaming Sheets Of Rain"

"Nous Sommes La Guerre" video:

"Övergivenheten" video:





Soilwork is:

Björn "Speed" Strid - vocals

David Andersson - guitars

Sven Karlsson - keyboards

Sylvain Coudret - guitars

Bastian Thusgaard - drums

Rasmus Ehrnborn - bass

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)