SOILWORK Release "Nous Sommes La Guerre" Single And Music Video

Soilwork continue to please their fans by releasing the second single from the upcoming album, Övergivenheten. After delivering the title track of their new longplayer some weeks ago, the Swedes release the next single, "Nous Sommes La Guerre". This track represents the next massive piece of their highly anticipated album, which is due on August 19.

Soilwork about the new single: "‘Nous Sommes la Guerre’ evolved around a “fight or flight” theme. The song is about internal struggles and confronting your own worst sides. It’s a cry for help in defeating the darkness inside of you and move towards a brighter path."

The extraordinary artwork for the new single is created by Argavilda who has a very own view on the band's latest output. His thoughts about "Nous Sommes La Guerre" and his interpretation of it: "The idea is to peel the skin of the narrator to reveal the individual layers and see what makes the individual. All the scarred and murky sides being laid bare the deeper you dig. Crying golden blood because there are no more tears. It is a person soul searching to find answers and exposing themselves to ask for help. My interpretation of the lyrics is intricately connected to being lost and realizing, that you must build yourself up anew and that you cannot do it alone."

Stream the new single here, and watch the video below:

Övergivenheten will be released in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- CD Digipack + 24 Page Booklet

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Clear (Retail)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Split Silver/Blue (Mailorder + Wholesale)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Splatter Curaçao w/ White & Blue & Splatter Curaçao w/ Black & Yellow (Mailorder)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Ink Spot Yellow/Blue (Band)

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Övergivenheten"

"Nouse Sommes la Guerre"

"Electric Again"

"Valleys Of Gloam"

"Is It In Your Darkness"

"Vultures"

"Morgongåva/Stormfågel"

"Death, I Hear You Calling"

"This Godless Universe"

"Dreams Of Nowhere"

"The Everlasting Flame"

"Golgata"

"Harvest Spine"

"On The Wings Of A Goddess Through Flaming Sheets Of Rain"

"Övergivenheten" video:





Soilwork is:

Björn "Speed" Strid - vocals

David Andersson - guitars

Sven Karlsson - keyboards

Sylvain Coudret - guitars

Bastian Thusgaard - drums

Rasmus Ehrnborn - bass

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)