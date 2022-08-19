SOILWORK Share Official Live Video For "Valleys Of Gloam"; Övergivenheten Album Out Now
August 19, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Soilwork have released their new album, Övergivenheten. Together with the new album, the band have released a live video for their focus track, "Valleys Of Gloam", that you can watch below.
Singer Björn Strid comments: "'Valleys Of Gloam' has a fierce metallic rock drive and sticks out quite a bit on this album. It might remind some people of the Figure Number Five days - yet it’s moving forward with the bands new found era, where the melodic language and intensity unites in a unique and beautiful way. This one is a very uplifting piece, that goes straight to the heart.”
Övergivenheten is available in the following formats:
- CD Jewelcase
- CD Digipack + 24 Page Booklet
- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Clear (Retail)
- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Split Silver/Blue (Mailorder + Wholesale)
- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Splatter Curaçao w/ White & Blue & Splatter Curaçao w/ Black & Yellow (Mailorder)
- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Ink Spot Yellow/Blue (Band)
Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Övergivenheten"
"Nouse Sommes la Guerre"
"Electric Again"
"Valleys Of Gloam"
"Is It In Your Darkness"
"Vultures"
"Morgongåva/Stormfågel"
"Death, I Hear You Calling"
"This Godless Universe"
"Dreams Of Nowhere"
"The Everlasting Flame"
"Golgata"
"Harvest Spine"
"On The Wings Of A Goddess Through Flaming Sheets Of Rain"
"Dreams Of Nowhere" video:
"Nous Sommes La Guerre" video:
"Övergivenheten" video:
Soilwork is:
Björn "Speed" Strid - vocals
David Andersson - guitars
Sven Karlsson - keyboards
Sylvain Coudret - guitars
Bastian Thusgaard - drums
Rasmus Ehrnborn - bass
(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)