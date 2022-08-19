SOILWORK Share Official Live Video For "Valleys Of Gloam"; Övergivenheten Album Out Now

Soilwork have released their new album, Övergivenheten. Together with the new album, the band have released a live video for their focus track, "Valleys Of Gloam", that you can watch below.

Singer Björn Strid comments: "'Valleys Of Gloam' has a fierce metallic rock drive and sticks out quite a bit on this album. It might remind some people of the Figure Number Five days - yet it’s moving forward with the bands new found era, where the melodic language and intensity unites in a unique and beautiful way. This one is a very uplifting piece, that goes straight to the heart.”

Övergivenheten is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- CD Digipack + 24 Page Booklet

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Clear (Retail)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Split Silver/Blue (Mailorder + Wholesale)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Splatter Curaçao w/ White & Blue & Splatter Curaçao w/ Black & Yellow (Mailorder)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Ink Spot Yellow/Blue (Band)

Tracklisting:

"Övergivenheten"

"Nouse Sommes la Guerre"

"Electric Again"

"Valleys Of Gloam"

"Is It In Your Darkness"

"Vultures"

"Morgongåva/Stormfågel"

"Death, I Hear You Calling"

"This Godless Universe"

"Dreams Of Nowhere"

"The Everlasting Flame"

"Golgata"

"Harvest Spine"

"On The Wings Of A Goddess Through Flaming Sheets Of Rain"

"Dreams Of Nowhere" video:

"Nous Sommes La Guerre" video:

"Övergivenheten" video:





Soilwork is:

Björn "Speed" Strid - vocals

David Andersson - guitars

Sven Karlsson - keyboards

Sylvain Coudret - guitars

Bastian Thusgaard - drums

Rasmus Ehrnborn - bass

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)