SOILWORK To Release Övergivenheten Album In August; Title Track Music Video Posted

Sweden's melodic death metal veterans, Soilwork, are back with big news. After their EP release back in December of 2021, it is time for the first studio album in three years. Proudly, Soilwork announce their twelfth and latest masterpiece, Övergivenheten, which will be released on August 19 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Musically and lyrically evolved, Soilwork release their most complex and elaborate album to date which marks a new phase of their career. Not only due to the tremendous effort and time they put in but also the results on the album reflect years of development and experience as a band, which is ultimately provided on Övergivenheten for the fans to enjoy.

Soilwork's Björn Strid comments on their new longplayer: "The title track of this album just might be the pinnacle of this band’s musical journey - it sums up everything that we’ve ever been about and the sometimes risky musical venture that this band embarked on some 20 years ago. To me this song is as close to the heart as it gets."

The announcement of Övergivenheten comes with the band's first single, which is the title track, "Övergivenheten", and delivers a great introduction to Soilwork's first studio album in three years. Stream the new single here, and watch a video for the track below.

Övergivenheten will be released in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- CD Digipack + 24 Page Booklet

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Clear (Retail)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Split Silver/Blue (Mailorder + Wholesale)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Splatter Curaçao w/ White & Blue & Splatter Curaçao w/ Black & Yellow (Mailorder)

- 2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet Ink Spot Yellow/Blue (Band)

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Övergivenheten"

"Nouse Sommes la Guerre"

"Electric Again"

"Valleys Of Gloam"

"Is It In Your Darkness"

"Vultures"

"Morgongåva/Stormfågel"

"Death, I Hear You Calling"

"This Godless Universe"

"Dreams Of Nowhere"

"The Everlasting Flame"

"Golgata"

"Harvest Spine"

"On The Wings Of A Goddess Through Flaming Sheets Of Rain"

"Övergivenheten" video:

Soilwork's steady consistency in creativity, which they have been delivering for years and also inspiring their fans with, is probably the most appropriate virtue that describes the band. Founded at the end of 1995, Soilwork released their debut album Steelbath Suicide in 1998, which already received a good response. Between their debut album and album number five there were only five years, which means that by 2005 the band already had a lot of material out and since the switch to Nuclear Blast in 2001 at the latest, they had made the breakthrough. After a three-year album break, also caused by pandemic and difficult working conditions, Soilwork are standing now in the starting blocks with their twelfth album Övergivenheten which is set to release in August 2022.

Additionally, the band announced that Rasmus Ehrborn has officially joined as new bass player in the beginning of this year, which makes the Soilwork lineup complete and ready again to capture the stages around the world.



Soilwork is:

Björn "Speed" Strid - vocals

David Andersson - guitars

Sven Karlsson - keyboards

Sylvain Coudret - guitars

Bastian Thusgaard - drums

Rasmus Ehrnborn - bass

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)