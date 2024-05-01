SOILWORK’s BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID To Feature On New APOCRYPHAL Album; Video Message

Melodic death metal outfit, Apocryphal, have signed to The Circle Music for the release of their new album, and their first since the 1999 debut, Black Dreams of Silence. The new album will feature the powerhouse vocals of Soilwork's legendary frontman, Björn "Speed" Strid.

After crafting ten tracks of pure melodic death metal mayhem, Apocryphal knew they needed the perfect voice to bring their vision to life. Enter Björn "Speed" Strid, whose aggressive yet melodic delivery has cemented him as one of the genre's most respected vocalists.

"All we needed was a singer to complete the line-up and take this LP to another level," says the band. "Finally, the mighty Björn “Speed” Strid completed the line-up and recorded the vocals for the upcoming album."

Watch a video message from Björn below.

The album is now ready, boasting stunning cover artwork by Valnoir of Metastazis, and mastered at Skull Tone Studios by Nino Helfric.

The band said: “Our new album may come as a surprise to those who know us, but all the ingredients that make us unique are there. Perhaps less atmospheric, but more effective, the mix of melody and aggression will make every song stick in your head from the first time you listen to it.”

"We are convinced that our decision is the best one to spread our next LP worldwide," added Apocryphal. "The Circle Music is the perfect record label for our new start."

Formed in 1992 as Post At Funerals, Apocryphal found their current name and sound by 1994. Their early releases, including the 1995 demo From Depths, showcased their blend of death metal, atmospheric, and progressive influences. After a period of inactivity following the release of their 1999 album Black Dreams Of Silence, the band reformed in 2022 and recruited legendary vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid of Soilwork for their new album set for release in 2024.