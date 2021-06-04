SOJOURNER Launch Vocal Singthrough Video For "Relics Of The Natural Realm"

Melancholic black metal symbiosis, Sojourner, paves the way for another undeniably impressive next chapter with their outstanding new offering, the mini-EP Perennial, released digitally and as a strictly limited ivory vinyl edition today via Napalm Records.

With two songs in total, it features new vocalist Lucia Amelia Emmanueli for the first time. Like no other, Sojourner captivates the listener by combining harsh black metal influences and instrumental folk interludes with atmospheric soundscapes, while painting a picture of unexplored nature alongside an endless journey towards the horizon.

Songwriter and musician Mike Lamb says: "When I approached the songwriting for this mini EP I wanted to do something special that encompassed both where we began and where we are today, because while we've grown and changed over the last 6 years we still have the same passion and vision for the band that brought us together initially. I approached both the songwriting and recording for this EP in the same way that I did on Empires of Ash and The Shadowed Road, even down to recording all of the instruments back in New Zealand again for the first time since we began, in the same room where I wrote 'Heritage of the Natural Realm' in 2015.

"It also seemed like a fitting time to do something that sat somewhere between a reinterpretation of 'Heritage...' and a sequel of sorts for the second EP track, 'Relics of the Natural Realm', bringing our 2015 beginnings full circle back to where we are now and the band that we've evolved into in 2021. This is reflected in the cover art, again by our good friend Jordan Grimmer who did the original Empires of Ash cover, showing the meeting of Sojourner both past and present. We couldn't be happier with our incredibly talented new members, both of who turned in absolutely beautiful vocal performances, and we're so excited about the bright future ahead for the band."

Perennial comes along with the stunning hymn “Relics Of The Natural Realm”, a sequel to the band’s very first song, "Heritage Of The Natural Realm", capturing the identity of wilderness transferred into beautiful melodies and enchanting vocals.

Throughout their meaningful lyricism, erupting with Emilio Crespo’s intense growls while being carried on via the ethereal vocals of new vocalist Lucia Amelia Emmanueli, Sojourner reaches the innermost soul, leaving a long-lasting impact. With the color of their own and unique musical identity, and every note of this exceptional progression created by songwriting genius Mike Lamb, the six-piece is ready to write another chapter in their marvelous book of atmospheric black metal tales.

Emilio Crespo states: “‘Relics Of The Natural Realm’ is symbolic as a sort of epilogue to ‘Heritage Of The Natural Realm’. With the latter being our first song ever and the beginning for us, this new sequel marks a new beginning for the band. One that we are super excited for!”

Watch the new vocal singthrough video for “Relics Of The Natural Realm”:

Perennial tracklisting:

“Perennial“

“Relics Of The Natural Realm“

“Perennial” video:

Sojourner is:

Emilio Crespo - Vocals

Lucia Amelia Emmanueli - Vocals

Mike Lamb - Guitars, Piano, Synth/Keyboards

Tom O'Dell - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Riccardo Floridia - Drums

Scotty Lodge - Bass

(Photo - Heike Langhans)