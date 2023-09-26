SOL NEGATE Releases Debut On The Verge Of Dreaming Again Feat. Former OBSCURA, ALLEGAEON Members

Sol Negate emerged from the mind of Edoardo Curatolo in Seattle. He had the intention to compose music in a classical manner, but with modern guitars/drums as part of the orchestral ensemble. He wanted to “paint” using the palette that extreme metal offers without necessarily writing traditional metal songs.

With the aid of drummer Sebastian Lanser (ex-Obscura, Juvaliant, Obsidious) finalizing drum parts and making them his own along with vocalist Riley McShane (Continuum, ex-Allegaeon) taking on the concept to add his unique lyrics and vocal parts, the result transformed into the debut album On The Verge Of Dreaming Again, which challenges the boundaries of progressive death metal.

Curatolo explains what’s in store:

“It explores the journey of the mind as one approaches death, reliving moments of life flashing before their eyes and experiencing the fall into the unknown. Each track on the album represents a passage of time, reflecting how seemingly insignificant experiences can leave lasting imprints and how perceptions of events can continue to haunt us even in our final moments.”

The album, On the Verge Of Dreaming Again, is more than just a collection of tracks; it is a carefully crafted concept album, centered around the themes of death and dreams, that invites listeners to embark on a profound musical journey. Best experienced from start to finish, with headphones on, late in the evening, the album offers a deeply personal experience that evolves with each listen.

The progressive side of this endeavor was about making the music both fun and interesting while concealing the complexity of the composition. Those who appreciate 'crazy' time signatures, unconventional song structures, and intricate approaches, will discover them within the music, but it won't feel like a gimmick. On The Verge Of Dreaming Again is symphonic and progressive without sacrificing being heavy. It is recommended listening for fans of Fleshgod Apocalypse, Dream Theater, and Obscura.

The album is out now on Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp.

A special instrumental version of the album is available on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Prologue”

“…And All Creation Was A Dream”

“A Mind That Bleeds”

“Waves Into The Darkness”

“Dusk Has Come; Stars Are Forming”

“Come And Embrace Me”

“Dissipate Into”

“Waves Into The Darkness” lyric video: