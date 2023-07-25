SOLEMN VISION Announce New Album, Share Music Video For "Gates"

New York City-based progressive death metallers Solemn Vision have announced the release of their new album, Despite The Rise Of The Sun, which will be out on October 20th via Swedish label, Black Lion Records.

Despite The Rise Of The Sun is Solemn Vision's sophomore full-length release and is tangible proof of hard work coming to fruition. This album features songs that the band not only always wanted to write and record, but also hear, as listeners and fans of music themselves.

Before the lockdown, the band was already working on songs that would become the bulk of the album; during the lockdown, they kept working on something that had become long-awaited by fans, fueled by the frustrations and difficulties brought on by the pandemic; post-lockdown, coming off a successful three-week tour in the northeast, and an exciting new partnership with Black Lion Records, Solemn Vision is finally ready to bring their vision to life.

Despite The Rise Of The Sun features songs ranging from extremely fast and punishing, to soft but dark, while still finding a sense of balance throughout the whole album. While there isn't necessarily a theme that binds every track together, there is certainly a message within this album: finding a sense of balance is vital when you are faced with any challenges.

In support of the new album, Solemn Vision has released the single "Gates". The track is accompanied by a brand new music video.

"'Gates' is one of our more intense tracks, written during the Covid lockdown. Instrumentally, it provided a cathartic release for our pent-up energy and emotions," Solemn Vision state and continue: "Lyrically, it summarizes a few things that Aaron has experienced while being a part of the local metal scene. The song has been interpreted to admonish 'gatekeeping,' which has always been a problem within the scene. For the music video, we wanted to show people that, as we hail from the melting pot that is New York City, these 'Gates' have no place in the SV camp, as we welcome all with open arms!"

Despite The Rise Of The Sun tracklisting:

"Father From The Flame"

"Avarice"

"Gates"

"A Debt To The Wraith"

"On The Eve Of Silence"

"Sea Of Trees"

"Bane And Benumbed"

"Unfinished Tapestry"

"The Cerebral Labyrinth"

"Unfinished Tapestry" (Acoustic Version)

Pre-orders can be placed here.