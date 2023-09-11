SOLEMN VISION Unveil “Bane And Benumbed” Visualizer

Modernistic metal outfit Solemn Vision have dropped a new single off their upcoming studio effort, Despite The Rise Of The Sun. The Brooklyn band’s new track, “Bane And Benumbed”, is out now, accompanied by a visualizer you can watch below.

Speaking about the song, the band shares, "Musically, ‘Bane And Benumbed’ is a perfect balance of classic and modern melodic death metal. Filled with fast, gripping riffs punctuated by a pounding rhythm section from drummer Carlos Crowcell and bassist Anthony Rafferty, an anthemic chorus displaying vocalist Aaron Harris's proficiency at not just his iconic screams but also clean singing, and blistering yet melodic solos from guitarists Mauricio Cornejoand Kadin Wisniewski. The lyrics are a take on sleep paralysis and its effects. Parts of the lyrics were also used as the title for the new album."

The new album from Solemn Vision, Despite The Rise Of The Sun, will see an October 20th release.

Despite The Rise Of The Sun, the second full-length release from progressive melodic death metal quintet Solemn Vision, is tangible proof of hard work coming to fruition. Pre-lockdown, the band had already been working on songs that would become the bulk of the album. As the lockdown settled in, they kept working away, fueled by not only the frustrations and difficulties brought on by the pandemic, but by their increasingly impatient fans who wanted new music more than ever. As the world re-opened, Solemn Vision embarked on a three-week tour of the Northeast and entered into an exciting new partnership with Black Lion Records setting them well on the path of bringing their vision to life.

Ranging from punishingly fast to soft and dark, Despite The Rise Of The Sun maintains a rhythmic stasis throughout that becomes the album’s message: when faced with the ups and downs of challenge and adversity, finding a sense of balance is vital. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Despite The Rise Of The Sun tracklisting:

"Father From The Flame"

"Avarice"

"Gates"

"A Debt To The Wraith"

"On The Eve Of Silence"

"Sea Of Trees"

"Bane And Benumbed"

"Unfinished Tapestry"

"The Cerebral Labyrinth"

"Unfinished Tapestry" (Acoustic Version)