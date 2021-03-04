SOLITARY Reveal New Video Highlighting UK Homeless Problem, Contribute Track To Charity Compilation

UK thrashers Solitary have revealed their new video "Catharsis", from the album The Truth Behind The Lies, available now on Metalville Records. Following on from the powerful call-to-arms of "Abominate" and the dark defiance of "I Will Not Tolerate", the cold fury of "Catharsis" shines an unflinching spotlight on the plight of the homeless in modern-day Britain. A feast of uncompromising riffs and irresistible hooks, "Catharsis" is yet another highlight from one of the most consistently excellent thrash metal albums of recent years.

Speaking about the new video, Solitary frontman Rich Sherrington said, "'Catharsis' deals with the debilitating state of anxiety, but the lyrics lent themselves really well to the homeless crisis that we wanted to highlight in the video. It's an issue we feel passionately about, and people need to see 'the truth behind the lies' - who'd have thought the UK government would misquote and distort the figures to mask the actual reality of the situation?"

As well as highlighting the ongoing problem of homelessness in the video for "Catharsis", Solitary have also contributed a track to the charity compilation album Moshin' The Roof On Vol. 2, organized by the UK Thrashers group and featuring the cream of UK thrash. Find out more here.

The Truth Behind The Lies artwork and tracklisting:

