SÓLSTAFIR Premieres Daring Music Video For "Blakkrakki"

Icelandic cowboys Sólstafir are now premiering the daring music video for their new single, "Blakkrakki," which captures the band's wild side. Meaning "The Black Dog," the title is a metaphor that has its origin in myth and folklore. Watch the video, which was created by Bowen Staines, below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming full-length, 'Hin Helga Kvöl,' which will be released on November 8 via Century Media Records, making it their debut to the label! Meaning "crepuscular rays" in Icelandic, the name "Sólstafir" refers to those piercing rays of sunlight that break through dark clouds at dusk. This imagery captures the essence of their upcoming album, a beacon of light and hope shining through the heaviest of times. As the band confronts their inner demons, shrugging off the trappings of rock and roll decadence, their music resonates with the universal struggle and triumph over hardship. 'Hin helga kvöl' is the holy war that we all face within.

Bowen Staines, director for Don’t Panic Films, is shedding some light on the production of the video: “Regarding the production of the new music video for ‘Blakkrakki,’ this is actually the fifth video that I’ve been lucky enough to do with Sólstafir.

"This particular idea for a future video (which would ultimately become 'Blakkrakki') came to Addi and I maybe four or five years ago, when we discussed the possibility of putting everybody on a flatbed trailer, and then just drifting the thing around the runways at the Reykjavík Airport and shooting the whole thing in a single take. And so we put that idea onto the shelf for a few years until I heard a very early demo for ‘Blakkrakki’ almost four years ago at Sólstafir’s rehearsal space in Seltjarnarnes, the same day I asked them to learn ‘Dionysus’ at three-times the normal speed for the video we’d shoot for that song the next day. And I remember looking at Addi, and being like 'I want to do THIS one!' Four years later (but also, only a few weeks ago), the guys were playing the song while standing on a flatbed trailer doing sixty miles per hour on a stretch of highway surrounded on all sides by one of the oldest lava flows in Iceland.

"From a filmmaking standpoint, I opted to include shots that revealed the cameras, crew and our driver, Lexi, because I felt that it was really important to share that part of the process, as well as the teamwork that made this video happen in a single day. By comparison, both ‘Fjara’ and ‘Bláfjall’ had 60+ pages of shotlists, took nearly four months to shoot, and then another five or six months to edit… while ‘Blakkrakki’ was shot in a single day, and then edited over the following twenty-one — making this the fastest I have ever shot and edited a music video in my entire career. All of the camera movements and transitions were done 100% in-camera: there are no key-frames, digital fades or any motion paths, and as such, almost zero post-production.

"The most fun part of shooting the video was that everything was done totally guerrilla-style: active roads and highways, with the only items consistently strapped down being the cabs, amp heads, and the priceless Ludwig drumkit from 1963 that we BORROWED from a personal friend of the band… ‘Careful’ just doesn’t quite say it. Thankfully, the only thing that eventually/inevitably fell off was one of the Orange amp heads and one of Hallgrímur’s drumsticks, for which he had to run all the way back to find amongst the infinite expanses of highway, moss and lava far behind us.

"That being said, there was a point after we had done a dozen or so takes and had gotten comfortable with everyone being on the flatbed, where we found our way onto this huge stretch of road called Keilir and began hitting speeds upwards of fifty to sixty miles per hour — and every time a large truck passed us, you can actually see some of the cymbals flexing in a few of the shots that made it into the final video — as well as a couple really quick clips of some of us almost falling off the side while going up a steep switchback incline near Þingvellir.

"The final step was to transfer the whole video onto Super16mm film, so that it has a very organic, weighty feel to it. So yeah, this whole video was transferred directly onto reel-to-reel 16mm film, proving once again that the format is NOT dead! All in all, ‘Blakkrakki’ was a blast to make, and we hope you have fun watching it, too.”

Preorders are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Hún andar"

"Hin helga kvöl"

"Blakkrakki"

"Sálumessa"

"Vor ás"

"Freygátan"

"Grýla"

"Nú mun ljósið deyja"

"Kuml (forspil, sálmur, kveðja)"

"Blakkrakki" video:

"Hún andar"

“Hin helga kvöl" video:

Sólstafir recently announced signing to Century Media Records. They are no strangers to the music world with their 20+ years of performing across the globe as they consistently amaze audiences with their hearts on their sleeves from the first note. With a full catalog of truly exceptional timeless hits to perform, as well as some much-anticipated new music, the atmospheric Icelandic rock n’ roll sound that is uniquely Sólstafir always delivers to those who bear witness to their epic sets that take you on a journey through the ice and snow, fire and lava and breathtaking soundscapes of their homeland.

Tour dates:

November

13 - Groningen, Netherlands - Oosterpoort

14 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

15 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

17 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

19 - Lille, France - Splendid

20 - Brighton, UK Concorde 2

21 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

22 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

23 - Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union

24 - London, UK - Electric Brixon

26 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

27 - Rennes, France - Antipode

28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

29 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

30 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

December

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

3 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

4 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

5 - München, Germany - Technikum

6 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchental

9 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

Sólstafir lineup:

Aðalbjörn Tryggvason: Guitar, vocals

Svavar Austmann: Bass

Hallgrímur Jón Hallgrímsson: Drums, backing vocals

Sæþór Maríus Sæþórsson: Guitar

(Photo - Katie Metcalfe)