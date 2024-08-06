SÓLSTAFIR Premieres Music Video For Emotional New Song "Hún Andar"
August 6, 2024, an hour ago
Iceland's Sólstafir are pleased to reveal that their new full-length, Hin Helga Kvöl, will be released on November 8 via Century Media Records, making it their debut to the label. Meaning "The Holy Torment," the new album will take fans on another deeply sentimental journey.
In celebration, the band is now unveiling the emotional second single from the offering, "Hún andar", along with a music video. The clip was produced by Nico for Pulse Films and can be found below.
Guitarist/vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason comments: “'Hún andar,' meaning ‘She breathes,’ is an obituary to a living person whom I love very much, but the mind is gone due to mental illness and drug abuse.”
Pre-orders for the album will go live at 12 midnight, local time on Friday, August 8 here.
Tracklisting:
"Hún andar"
"Hin helga kvöl"
"Blakkrakki"
"Sálumessa"
"Vor ás"
"Freygátan"
"Grýla"
"Nú mun ljósið deyja"
"Kuml (forspil, sálmur, kveðja)"
“Hin helga kvöl" video:
Sólstafir recently announced signing to Century Media Records. They are no strangers to the music world with their 20+ years of performing across the globe as they consistently amaze audiences with their hearts on their sleeves from the first note. With a full catalog of truly exceptional timeless hits to perform, as well as some much-anticipated new music, the atmospheric Icelandic rock n’ roll sound that is uniquely Sólstafir always delivers to those who bear witness to their epic sets that take you on a journey through the ice and snow, fire and lava and breathtaking soundscapes of their homeland.
Tour dates:
November
13 - Groningen, Netherlands - Oosterpoort
14 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
15 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij
16 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
17 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum
19 - Lille, France - Splendid
20 - Brighton, UK Concorde 2
21 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
22 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium
23 - Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union
24 - London, UK - Electric Brixon
26 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
27 - Rennes, France - Antipode
28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
29 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
30 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon
December
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
3 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz
4 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
5 - München, Germany - Technikum
6 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
8 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchental
9 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
Sólstafir lineup:
Aðalbjörn Tryggvason: Guitar, vocals
Svavar Austmann: Bass
Hallgrímur Jón Hallgrímsson: Drums, backing vocals
Sæþór Maríus Sæþórsson: Guitar
(Photo - Katie Metcalfe)