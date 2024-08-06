SÓLSTAFIR Premieres Music Video For Emotional New Song "Hún Andar"

Iceland's Sólstafir are pleased to reveal that their new full-length, Hin Helga Kvöl, will be released on November 8 via Century Media Records, making it their debut to the label. Meaning "The Holy Torment," the new album will take fans on another deeply sentimental journey.

In celebration, the band is now unveiling the emotional second single from the offering, "Hún andar", along with a music video. The clip was produced by Nico for Pulse Films and can be found below.

Guitarist/vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason comments: “'Hún andar,' meaning ‘She breathes,’ is an obituary to a living person whom I love very much, but the mind is gone due to mental illness and drug abuse.”

Pre-orders for the album will go live at 12 midnight, local time on Friday, August 8 here.

Tracklisting:

"Hún andar"

"Hin helga kvöl"

"Blakkrakki"

"Sálumessa"

"Vor ás"

"Freygátan"

"Grýla"

"Nú mun ljósið deyja"

"Kuml (forspil, sálmur, kveðja)"

“Hin helga kvöl" video:

Sólstafir recently announced signing to Century Media Records. They are no strangers to the music world with their 20+ years of performing across the globe as they consistently amaze audiences with their hearts on their sleeves from the first note. With a full catalog of truly exceptional timeless hits to perform, as well as some much-anticipated new music, the atmospheric Icelandic rock n’ roll sound that is uniquely Sólstafir always delivers to those who bear witness to their epic sets that take you on a journey through the ice and snow, fire and lava and breathtaking soundscapes of their homeland.

Tour dates:

November

13 - Groningen, Netherlands - Oosterpoort

14 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

15 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

17 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

19 - Lille, France - Splendid

20 - Brighton, UK Concorde 2

21 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

22 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

23 - Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union

24 - London, UK - Electric Brixon

26 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

27 - Rennes, France - Antipode

28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

29 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

30 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

December

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

3 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

4 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

5 - München, Germany - Technikum

6 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchental

9 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

Sólstafir lineup:

Aðalbjörn Tryggvason: Guitar, vocals

Svavar Austmann: Bass

Hallgrímur Jón Hallgrímsson: Drums, backing vocals

Sæþór Maríus Sæþórsson: Guitar

(Photo - Katie Metcalfe)