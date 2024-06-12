SÓLSTAFIR Shares Music Video For New Single “Hin Helga Kvöl”
Icelandic post-rockers Sólstafir have revealed the brand new single, “Hin Helga Kvöl". Meaning "The Holy Torment," the new offering conjures up nostalgia as it harkens back to the band's heavy roots while still layered with thick ambience and deep emotion. The song can be found along with a music video, which was directed by Karl Ágúst Guðmundsson for Polarama below.
"It is a song about dying,” says guitarist/vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason (guitar, vocals). “It is about the realization that you will die sooner than later and consciously witnessing the end of your own world. It is one’s own personal idea of Ragnarök - or Armageddon. What happens afterwards? Are we reborn or are we simply food for the worms…”
Sólstafir recently announced signing to Century Media Records. They are no strangers to the music world with their 20+ years of performing across the globe as they consistently amaze audiences with their hearts on their sleeves from the first note. With a full catalog of truly exceptional timeless hits to perform, as well as some much-anticipated new music, the atmospheric Icelandic rock n’ roll sound that is uniquely Sólstafir always delivers to those who bear witness to their epic sets that take you on a journey through the ice and snow, fire and lava and breathtaking soundscapes of their homeland.
Dates:
November
13 - Groningen, Netherlands - Oosterpoort
14 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
15 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij
16 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
17 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum
19 - Lille, France - Splendid
20 - Brighton, UK Concorde 2
21 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
22 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium
23 - Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union
24 - London, UK - Electric Brixon
26 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
27 - Rennes, France - Antipode
28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
29 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
30 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon
December
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
3 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz
4 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
5 - München, Germany - Technikum
6 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
8 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchental
9 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
Sólstafir lineup (left to right in photo at top):
Aðalbjörn Tryggvason: Guitar, vocals
Svavar Austmann: Bass
Hallgrímur Jón Hallgrímsson: Drums, backing vocals
Sæþór Maríus Sæþórsson: Guitar
(Photo - Katie Metcalfe)