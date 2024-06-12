SÓLSTAFIR Shares Music Video For New Single “Hin Helga Kvöl”

Icelandic post-rockers Sólstafir have revealed the brand new single, “Hin Helga Kvöl". Meaning "The Holy Torment," the new offering conjures up nostalgia as it harkens back to the band's heavy roots while still layered with thick ambience and deep emotion. The song can be found along with a music video, which was directed by Karl Ágúst Guðmundsson for Polarama below.

"It is a song about dying,” says guitarist/vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason (guitar, vocals). “It is about the realization that you will die sooner than later and consciously witnessing the end of your own world. It is one’s own personal idea of Ragnarök - or Armageddon. What happens afterwards? Are we reborn or are we simply food for the worms…”

Sólstafir recently announced signing to Century Media Records. They are no strangers to the music world with their 20+ years of performing across the globe as they consistently amaze audiences with their hearts on their sleeves from the first note. With a full catalog of truly exceptional timeless hits to perform, as well as some much-anticipated new music, the atmospheric Icelandic rock n’ roll sound that is uniquely Sólstafir always delivers to those who bear witness to their epic sets that take you on a journey through the ice and snow, fire and lava and breathtaking soundscapes of their homeland.

Dates:

November

13 - Groningen, Netherlands - Oosterpoort

14 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

15 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

17 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

19 - Lille, France - Splendid

20 - Brighton, UK Concorde 2

21 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

22 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

23 - Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union

24 - London, UK - Electric Brixon

26 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

27 - Rennes, France - Antipode

28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

29 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

30 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

December

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

3 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

4 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

5 - München, Germany - Technikum

6 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchental

9 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

Sólstafir lineup (left to right in photo at top):

Aðalbjörn Tryggvason: Guitar, vocals

Svavar Austmann: Bass

Hallgrímur Jón Hallgrímsson: Drums, backing vocals

Sæþór Maríus Sæþórsson: Guitar

(Photo - Katie Metcalfe)