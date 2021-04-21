SOLUS EX INFERIS Feat. SIX FEET UNDER, DEMONIC RESURRECTION Members Streaming New Single "Constructing The Great Divide"

Solus Ex Inferis is a trans-continental, technical death metal band founded by long-time musician and guitar player, Dave Sevenstrings alongside Marco Pitruzzella aka Lord Marco (Six Feet Under, Sleep Terror, The Faceless), Sahil Makhija aka Demonstealer (Demonic Resurrection, Reptilian Death), Ollie Morgan (Necropathy) and Mauricio Catalán. The band's debut album, Daemones Ceramici, is scheduled for release on July 9.

The track "Constructing The Great Divide", which features an excellent guitar solo by Bleak Flesh guitarist Matias Quiroz (who features on five out of the total seven songs on the album), is available for streaming below.

When asked about the song, the band's frontman Sahil Makhija states, "'Constructing The Great Divide' is a song about human exploitation. How people are divided by religion, race, and other parameters. It's about how man created the illusion of God and used that as a tool to control the masses. It's about how propaganda is used to create hate and spread lies which is exploited by politicians and religious leaders to feed their lust for power and greed for wealth. It questions war and how national pride is sold to us."

Right from the band’s inception, it has been Dave Sevenstrings’ constant endeavour to write music that combined fast-paced, blast-beat style death metal with melodic lead elements and simultaneously was informed by the sounds of celebrated bands in the genre like Vital Remains, Hypocrisy, Deeds Of Flesh, and Psycroptic. It started to evolve into its own thing once all the members started participating in the writing process and started to contribute some of their own musical influences from the different regions they came from. Hence, the music on Daemones Ceramici, while being devastatingly fast-paced and razor-sharp technical, “still retains the core of any good song, (and includes) solid riffs that you can headbang to,” says Dave.

If you thought the last EP was any indication of how brutal or extreme Solus Ex Inferis could sound, the full-length quashes all of that point-blank and strives to push all known boundaries within the tech-death realm. Named after the malevolent spirits in Greek mythology, Solus Ex Inferis’ debut full-length plays around concepts of demonology and the occult; often re-contextualizing it for the terrible state of the world as we know it today. “The album reflects on human beings as the real demons, it reflects the hypocrisy and hatred fueled by religion” adds Makhija, the band’s frontman and lyricist.

Pre-orders for the digital release and merchandise are now available on the band’s Bandcamp, here. The album will be available to stream on all streaming services including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

"The Myth Creation"

"Constructing The Great Divide"

"Shattering Divinity"

"Destroying Malevolence"

"Set Ablaze The Books Of Deception"

"Destroying False Gods"

"The Black Gate"

"Destroying Malevolence" lyric video: