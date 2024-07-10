SOMETIME IN FEBRUARY Launch New Single "The Bad Fight" Feat. BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Paul Waggoner; Music Video

InsideOutMusic recently announced the signing of US-based rising instrumental progressive metallers, Sometime In February, to a worldwide deal. Today, the band are pleased to announce their new single, "The Bad Fight", is out to stream everywhere now, and for this one they received the help of a few friends.

As the band explains: “The song came together quickly, and as soon as it was written we knew we had to pull out all the stops for it. We asked our friend Paul Waggoner of Between The Buried And Me to feature on it with a guest solo that is pitch perfect. Eric Guenther of The Contortionist contributed keys, synths, and sound design to take it to the next level. Dan Briggs, also of BTBAM, sprinkled additional sound design on top. And of course, we love to feature saxophone when we can, so our friend Rich Castillo of The Callous Daoboys added his touch to create a tasteful layer.”



Stream the track here, and watch the video, shot by Luke Gura inside a courthouse near the bands hometown, below:

The band have also announced US live dates for July, you can catch them at the shows listed below.

July

13 - DRKMTTR - Nashville, TN

14 - Mag Bar - Louisville, KY

16 - Amityville Music Hall - Long Island, NY

17 - Imperial Lounge - Richmond, VA

28 - The Milestone - Charlotte, NC

The band previously release the track "Hiding Place". Stream it here, and check out a visualizer below:

Originally founded as an instrumental solo project for guitarist Tristan Auman in 2020, Sometime In February became a fully rounded prog rock trio with the addition of drummer Scott Barber and bassist Morgan Johnson after making the jump from studio to stage following the release of their Here Goes EP in 2021.

The Carolina-based group has kept their foot on the gas ever since, touring throughout the Southeast US and releasing their follow-up, the debut LP There Goes, in 2023. Their first full-length record gained attention from prog fans and peers alike, with Tristan receiving an invitation to join Between The Buried And Me in a live capacity throughout the Parallax II: Future Sequence Tour.

The band comments: “We are thrilled to be signing to the world’s premier label for progressive music, InsideOutMusic. Sometime in February wouldn’t exist without many of the artists on their roster, and it’s an honor to stand beside them. Thomas Waber has been supportive and encouraging to us for some time now, and we’re excited that we found the right moment to work together and make InsideOutMusic the home for the next era of Sometime In February.”

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: "We are extremely excited to be working alongside this talented young US band. After talking to them for a while, it felt like now was the right time to welcome them to the fold, and on the evidence of the new track ‘Hiding Place’, bright things are ahead!”

