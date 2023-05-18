SOMNURI - Sludge Metal Trio Confirms Tour Dates With TELEKINETIC YETI; Desiderium Full-Length To See Release This July

Brooklyn, New York sludge metal trio, Somnuri, will support psychedelic doom duo Telekinetic Yeti on a portion of their US tour this July. Somnuri’s part in the journey begins July 5 in Des Moines, Iowa and remains through July 26 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Additional support will be provided by Stinking Lizaveta. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Somnuri will be touring in support of their upcoming third full-length, Desiderium, set for release on July 21 through MNRK Heavy.

Recorded at Gojira’s Silver Cord Studios, mixed by Justin Mantooth at Westend Studios, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege Mastering, on Desiderium, the band - singer/guitarist Justin Sherrell, drummer/producer Phil SanGiacomo - weaves seamlessly through a variety of tempos and sounds, giving some well-trodden genres new roads to travel. Songs like “Paramnesia'' swing in like a sludgy wrecking ball, calling to mind the likes of Eyehategod and Crowbar in their heaviest moments. Instead of going for all-out mosh parts, the band pulls back, allowing Sherrell to get a few clean vocals in before charging back up on full assault. Sherrell’s voice is insanely versatile, both able to deliver soul-filled clean vocals and some grim screams. It’s the perfect counterpoint to the band’s instrumentals, weaving a ladder between sludge, grunge, psych-rock and more. All of this leads to something like Alice In Chains if they got way into acid and wanted to go full-tilt heavy.

Watch the video for Desiderium’s first single, “What A Way To Go”, below.

Desiderium features cover art by Alex Eckman-Lawn and will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats. For pre-orders, head here.

Tracklisting:

"Death Is The Beginning"

"Paramnesia"

"Pale Eyes"

"What A Way To Go"

"Hollow Visions"

"Flesh & Blood"

"Desiderium"

"Remnants"

"The Way Out"

"What A Way To Go" video:

Tour dates:

July

5 - Leftys - Des Moines, IA

13 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

14 - Dantes - Portland, OR

15 - John Henry's - Eugene, OR

18 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

19 - Winters Tavern - Pacifica, CA

20 - Transplants Brewery - Palmdale, CA

21 - Knitting Factory - Hollywood, CA

22 - Nile Theatre - Mesa, AZ

25 - 89th St - Oklahoma City, OK

26 - Mercury Lounge - Tulsa, OK

Lineup:

Justin Sherrell – guitar, vocals

Phil SanGiacomo – drums

Mike G – bass

(Photo - Somnuri)