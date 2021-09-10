SONATA ARCTICA - Acoustic Adventures: Volume One And Acoustic Adventures MMXXII Tour Postponed Until 2022

Finnish melodic metal titans Sonata Arctica are a band with a unique sound, driven by different emotions and a touch of melancholy. Today, the band announces the new release date of their first acoustic album, perfectly entitled Acoustic Adventures - Volume One, to be released on January 21st, 2022. Also, the planned acoustic tour had to be postponed into next year and will start in October 2022.

Keyboardist Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg: "Despite of the circumstances slowly getting better, we will unfortunately have to postpone our Acoustic Adventures European Tour that was supposed to happen this fall. This is not a light decision by any means but right now we cannot go forward with the tour as planned. However we will be back in 2022, postponed doesn’t mean canceled. Our Acoustic Adventures - Volume One album will also be released a few months later than originally planned but rest assured, it will be worth the wait. We’re really looking forward to getting out there again and play for you all, rather sooner than later. Meanwhile, take care."



"This acoustic form of Sonata Arctica has been slowly brewing for years", comments vocalist Tony Kakko and explains: "The first manifestation of it, besides the few acoustic versions of songs released throughout the years, was the Acoustic Adventures Tour in 2019, which proved to be a great success, sparking an idea to get these songs also recorded and out on an album. Or two albums, at least for starters. Our songs have always been based on beautiful melodies, which makes it very easy to transform and rearrange them perfectly into the acoustic form as well. I should mention that many of the songs work so well dressed in acoustic garments."

Acoustic Adventures - Volume One will be the first part, followed by a second acoustic record, to be released in October 2022.

"I hope you love these albums as much as we do. There are many, many songs we had to leave out of these Volume One and Volume Two albums, so nothing would please me more than adding few more volumes in the future", says vocalist Tony Kakko.

The postponed tour is going to happen in autumn 2022 now, entitled the Acoustic Adventures MMXXII tour. To promote both Acoustic Adventures releases, the band will embark on a journey through 17 European countries. Support will be provided by Swedish hopefuls Eleine, who will also be presenting an acoustic set.

Tour dates are as follows:

October

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Teatern

21 - Östersund, Sweden - Gamla Teatern

22 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen

23 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

24 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand (Ordensalen)

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 KZ

28 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche

29 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Pandora

31 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

November

2 - Paris, France - Le Forum

3 - Lyon, France - Le CCO

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

5 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

6 - Madrid, Spain - Copérnico

8 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom

9 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

10 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

11 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

12 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

13 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

15 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

17 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

18 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Joy Station

21 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

22 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - FORM Space

24 - Wien, Austria - Szene

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium

26 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Club Garage

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

28 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

29 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

December

1 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

2 - Passau, Germany - Zauberberg

3 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101