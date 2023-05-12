SONATA ARCTICA And STRATOVARIUS Join Forces For "Nordic Power Metal Titans" Co-Headline Tour

Since putting their mark on the map of heavy music in the mid/late-'90s, Finnish melodic metal whirlwinds Sonata Arctica have consistently expanded their following, not only by releasing a colourful range of works (ten studio albums, two acoustic albums etc.), but also by performing countless shows.

The quintet - vocalist Tony Kakko, guitarist Elias Viljanen, bass player Pasi Kauppinen, Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg on keyboards and drummer Tommy Portimo - have gathered sumless fans worldwide, becoming figureheads of the power metal genre. And they keep riding the wave of success as highlighted by their recent 25th Anniversary Tour across Latin America where many venues could hang "sold out" signs at their doors!

After visiting the European clubs as part of another Acoustic Adventures run last winter, Sonata Arctica will now return to the continent's stages with an electric setting alongside fellow countrymen Stratovarius (the self-named "Kings Of Power Metal"), who will be bringing tunes from their 2022 output Survive besides many classic tracks, this autumn.

While both bands are preparing co-headlining sets for the 24-show tour (two dates will be announced at a later point) which stands under the slogan Nordic Power Metal Titans, international symphonic power metal upstarts Induction are confirmed as the support act to present their sophomore record Born From Fire (released November 2022 via Atomic Fire Records). This touring package is an ultimate must-see for all melodic/power metal fanatics. Tickets are on sale now.

Sonata Arctica keyboardist Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg states, "We're very excited to be back on the road playing power metal and on top of that we get to co-headline with our friends from Stratovarius! The first tour Sonata Arctica did back in 2000 was with those same guys, so it will be amazing to do it once again 23 years later, especially for those of us who weren't there the first time around. This is truly a once in a lifetime experience... for the second time!"

Stratovarius comment, "We are super excited to do this autumn tour together with Sonata Arctica and Induction. We toured together with Sonata Arctica and Rhapsody back in 2000 when "The New Wave of Power Metal" had just been unleashed, and this will be a great opportunity to show how strong power metal still is and how it's evolved, adapted and survived!"

Induction guitarist Tim Kanoa Hansen adds, "Our latest album »Born From Fire« has been received very positively during its release tour at the end of last year, but this was just the beginning. We can't wait to present it to many more power metal hungry fans around Europe in autumn. Warming up the crowds for such influential giants of the scene will make it an even more special experience for sure. Induction are already starting their high-power engines - and you better do the same. Get your tickets and we'll see you on the road!"

Tour dates:

October

14 - Umeå, Sweden - Northern Rockfest @ Energi Arena

15 - Borlänge, Sweden - Cozmoz Arena

16 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår'n

19 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

20 - Roskilde, Germany - Gimle

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

25 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

26 - Paris, France - Bataclan*

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

31 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

November

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

4 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

6 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - FORM Space

7 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic

10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

12 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

* no Induction