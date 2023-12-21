SONATA ARCTICA Announce Clear Cold Beyond Finland Tour 2024

Finnish metal icons, Sonata Arctica, recently exclaimed that they can't wait to present the songs from their new album, Clear Cold Beyond (to be released on March 8, 2024 through Atomic Fire) live on stage and today, the five-piece are pleased to announce the first leg of a supporting world tour.

This first part of the cycle will lead the band across their home country and to eight different venues/cities with support coming from their hard rocking landsmen Temple Balls in March/April next year. All details can be found below; tickets are on sale now.

The band state: "After a break of several years, we have returned from our adventures back to power metal. It is a great pleasure and honour to start the Clear Cold Beyond world tour with a series of club gigs around our home country. In addition to the new songs, you can surely expect a bunch of familiar hits throughout the set. See you at the shows!"

Finland Tour 2024:

March

15 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

16 - Laukaa, Finland - Peurunka Areena

22 - Lahti, Finland - Finlandia-klubi

23 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo

29 - Kuopio, Finland - Sawohouse Underground

30 - Joensuu, Finland - Kerubi

April

4 - Turku, Finland - Logomo (Teatro)

5 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

More live dates:

May

3 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon Metal Festival

11 - Bomal-sur-Ourthe, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

31-June 6 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest

June

28-30 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Festival

July

31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

2-3 - Pori, Finland - Porispere

7-10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock

Clear Cold Beyond contains 10 tracks reviving the band's penchant for power metal-esque tunes following their trip to acoustic landscapes during the pandemic. Clear Cold Beyond is packed with strong songs and fuses the best of all periods of Sonata Arctica's multifaceted work: From high-speed anthems such as the aforementioned "First In Line" and "California" to emotion-laden tracks such as "The Best Things" and the closing title track, this record offers something for each and every Sonata Arctica fan.

The album's artwork, reminiscent of their early works, was created by Niko Anttila and the band returned to mixing engineer Mikko Karmila (Finnvox Studios; Ecliptica [1999] - Stones Grow Her Name [2012]). Final mastering was handled by Svante Forsbäck, who has also been part of other Sonata Arctica productions.

Clear Cold Beyond will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak

- jewelcase CD (US)

- 2LP vinyl [winter night marbled (white/black) | icy-blue marbled (transparent/blue)]

- digital

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "A Monster Only You Can't See" and "First In Line" instantly now, here.

Clear Cold Beyond tracklisting:

"First In Line"

"California"

"Shah Mat"

"Dark Empath"

"Cure For Everything"

"A Monster Only You Can't See"

"Teardrops"

"Angel Defiled"

"The Best Things"

"Clear Cold Beyond"

Bonus Tracks (digipak + vinyl only):

"A Ballad For The Broken"

"Toy Soldiers" (Martika cover)

"A Monster Only You Can't See" lyric video:

"First In Line":

Lineup:

Tony Kakko - vocals

Elias Viljanen - guitars

Pasi Kauppinen - bass

Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg - keyboards

Tommy Portimo - drums

(Photo - Jaakko Manninen)