SONATA ARCTICA Announce European Tour With Special Guests FIREWIND, TUNGSTEN, And SERIOUS BLACK

Finnish melodic metallers, Sonata Arctica, recently launched the Clear Cold Beyond world tour in support of their new studio album in their home country.

Inspired by the record, the group couldn't only celebrate a series of great chart entries - including some of the best positions in their long-time career (Switzerland: #12 etc.) - but they are now also pleased to announce their return to stages outside of Finland in the form of a European headline tour in September/October this year. Special guests on the whole run will be iconic Greek metallers Firewind, with German power metallers Serious Black warming up the crowds.

The lineup of the Nordic leg will be completed by Sonata Arctica's new RPM labelmates, Swedish symphonic metal act Tungsten, while Swedish power metal newcomers Final Strike will appear on the tour's opening night.

Keyboardist Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg states, "We had a blast touring with Stratovarius in Europe last autumn, playing power metal and rocking out. With the release of our first studio album in 5 years, Clear Cold Beyond, it's time to hit the road once again. We're really looking forward to presenting our new power metal songs live and I'm sure this will be yet another tour to remember. See you at the shows - cheers!"

"Fresh off from our headline shows in support of our new album Stand United and today we're excited to announce more European shows for this autumn as special guests of the mighty Sonata Arctica. No rest for the wicked! Get tickets and don't miss this!," says Firewind guitar hero Gus G.

Adds Serious Black bassist Mario Lochert: "After 5 studio albums, numerous tours, shows and festivals worldwide, the name Serious Black has already become a permanent fixture in the power metal scene. Anyone who has already been to a concert of this band can look forward to another fireworks on stage - full of hymns, melodies and heavy riffs!"

Tungsten vocalist Mike Andersson comments, "We're really excited and ready to tour with Sonata Arctica in Scandinavia in September. It'll be an honour to share the stages with these bands and to meet the audience. It's truly gonna be a blast and we can't wait!"

Dates:

September

11 - Norrtälje (Opalen), Sweden - Rimbo Kulturscen (with Final Strike only)

12 - Östersund, Sweden - Gamla Teatern*

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet*

14 - Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - Nöjesbolaget*

16 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena*

17 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken*

18 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park*

20 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle*

21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)

25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

26 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

October

1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

2 - Villeurbanne, France - La Rayonne

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 2

4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center (La Sala)

5 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

7 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

8 - Padova, Italy - Hall

9 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

10 - TBA

11 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

12 - Poznań, Poland - Tama

Clear Cold Beyond is packed with strong songs and fuses the best of all periods of Sonata Arctica's multifaceted work: From high-speed anthems such as the aforementioned "First In Line" and "California" to emotion-laden tracks such as "The Best Things" and the closing title track, this record offers something for each and every Sonata Arctica fan.

The album's artwork, reminiscent of their early works, was created by Niko Anttila and the band returned to mixing engineer Mikko Karmila (Finnvox Studios; Ecliptica [1999] - Stones Grow Her Name [2012]). Final mastering was handled by Svante Forsbäck, who has also been part of other Sonata Arctica productions.

Clear Cold Beyond is available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak

- jewelcase CD (US)

- 2LP vinyl [winter night marbled (white/black) | icy-blue marbled (transparent/blue)]

- digital

Oder the album in the physical format of your choice, save it on your favourite DSP or order it digitally, here.

Clear Cold Beyond tracklisting:

"First In Line"

"California"

"Shah Mat"

"Dark Empath"

"Cure For Everything"

"A Monster Only You Can't See"

"Teardrops"

"Angel Defiled"

"The Best Things"

"Clear Cold Beyond"

Bonus Tracks (digipak + vinyl only):

"A Ballad For The Broken"

"Toy Soldiers" (Martika cover)

"California" video:

"Dark Empath" video:

"A Monster Only You Can't See" lyric video:

"First In Line":

Lineup:

Tony Kakko - vocals

Elias Viljanen - guitars

Pasi Kauppinen - bass

Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg - keyboards

Tommy Portimo - drums

(Photo - Jaakko Manninen)