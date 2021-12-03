SONATA ARCTICA Debut Lyric Video For "The Rest Of The Sun Belongs To Me"; Acoustic Adventures - Volume One Album Details Revealed

Finnish melodic metal icons, Sonata Arctica, should be closing their Acoustic Adventures European tour this week. Unfortunately, it had to be postponed to late 2022 due to obvious reasons. But fans need not worry as the band are bringing some cozy living room concert atmosphere to their homes in the form of the first part of their two-piece Acoustic Adventures album, due out on January 2 via Atomic Fire.

Comprising acoustic adaptions of twelve tracks leading through Sonata Arctica’s discography, Acoustic Adventures – Volume One was recorded and produced by Mikko Tegelman and the band at Studio57, Finland; Tegelman was also responsible for the album’s mix and mastering alongside bass player Pasi Kauppinen. The artwork by the quintet’s longtime collaborator and fellow countryman, Janne Pitkänen (Nightwish, Auri, etc.) rounds off the total experience charmingly.

The record’s first single, "The Rest Of The Sun Belongs To Me’" is available today. A lyric video can be viewed below.

States keyboardist Henrik “Henkka” Klingenberg: “‘The Rest Of The Sun Belongs To Me’ was a song that first appeared as a bonus track for Japan back in 2003, just around the time I joined the band. When we started to arrange songs for the second Acoustic Adventures tour in 2019, this song somehow kept popping up and we decided to give it a go. Our dear friend Masi Hukari who joined us on stage for the tour did a lot of the work on this particular arrangement and I think that his input was really important in how this song turned out. For this record, we used the live arrangement as a starting point and I don’t think the song changed that much, so what you hear is a slightly refined version of the 2019 tour arrangement. We decided to use this song as the first single since it’s really different from the original studio version and as always, we prefer to offer something new and interesting for our fans and for ourselves as well."

Pre-order the album physically (CD-digipak, various colored vinyls), pre-save it or pre-order it digitally to receive "The Rest Of The Sun Belongs To Me" instantly, here, and at The Official Sonata Arctica Webshop with exclusive march bundles, here.

Tracklisting:

"The Rest Of The Sun Belongs To Me"

"For The Sake Of Revenge"

"A Little Less Understanding"

"Alone In Heaven"

"Tallulah"

"Don’t Say A Word"

"As If The World Wasn’t Ending"

"Paid In Full"

"Tonight I Dance Alone"

"The Wolves Die Young"

"Wolf & Raven"

"On The Faultline"

(Photo - Jarkko Piipari)