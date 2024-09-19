SONATA ARCTICA, FIREWIND, MOXY, PRAYING MANTIS Among Latests Acts Confirmed For Sweden's Time To Rock Festival 2025

The 2025 edition of the Time To Rock Festival is scheduled for July 4-7 at Knislinge Folkets Park in Knislinge, Sweden.

Organizers have issued the following:

"Now we can release seven more confirmed acts for next summers festival. We start with Finnish veterans Sonata Arctica who will deliver world-class power metal. Ozzy''s old guitarist Gus G is coming to Knislinge with his Firewind to give you heavy metal by the minute. Classic Moxy come over from Canada for an exclusive gig. They haven''t been to our latitudes since Sweden Rock Festival 2001.

From the British Isles we deliver the classic NWOBHM band Praying Mantis, still fronted by the brothers Troy. They sound better than ever. Trust it. We also give you Black Ingvars who will come to Knislinge to give us classic, fat riffs, packaged in Swedish children''s songs, dance band songs, etc. Mood booster deluxe! Last year, Canadian punk rockers The Anti-Queens were supposed to appear, but their agent at the time messed everything up and the European tour was cancelled. Now they are on again!

We end this announcement with something as unique as a Finnish Humppa band in Eläkeläiset. They have had epic success at Sweden Rock, Wacken and many other big festivals. Now they bring their Humppa to Knislinge and we guarantee that this band will not leave anyone untouched!

Remember to buy your ticket early. This includes entry to the pre-party on 4/7. We are selling a total of only 4000 tickets for that day. So first come first served!"

Complete Time To Rock Festival details can be found here.