SONATA ARCTICA To Release Acoustic Adventures - Volume One Album In October; Tour Dates Announced
March 31, 2021, an hour ago
Finnish melodic metal titans, Sonata Arctica, are a band with a unique sound, driven by different emotions and a touch of melancholy. Today, they announce the release of their first acoustic album, perfectly entitled Acoustic Adventures - Volume One, to be released in October via Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH.
“This acoustic form of Sonata Arctica has been slowly brewing for years”, comments vocalist Tony Kakko and explains: “The first manifestation of it, besides the few acoustic versions of songs released throughout the years, was the Acoustic Adventures Tour in 2019, which proved to be a great success, sparking an idea to get these songs also recorded and out on an album. Or two albums, at least for starters. Our songs have always been based on beautiful melodies, which makes it very easy to transform and rearrange them perfectly into the acoustic form as well. I should mention that many of the songs work so well dressed in acoustic garments.”
Acoustic Adventures - Volume One will be the first part, followed by a second acoustic record, to be released in 2022.
“I hope you love these albums as much as we do. There are many, many songs we had to leave out of these ”Volume One” and ”Volume Two” albums, so nothing would please me more than adding few more volumes in the future”, smiles Tony Kakko and adds: “Looking forward to seeing you on tour again as soon as possible!”
And this tour is hopfully going to happen in autumn, entitled the Acoustic Adventures MMXXI tour. It’s been a while since Sonata Arctica toured Europe, the last time being in 2019. To promote their Acoustic Adventures - Volume One release, the band will embark on a journey through 17 European countries. Support will be provided by Swedish hopefuls Eleine, who will also be presenting an acoustic set.
Keyboardist Henrik “Henkka” Klingenberg comments: “Since our Talviyö World Tour is more or less over, it’s time to look ahead for the next challenge and since we’ve had so much fun with the acoustic stuff we decided to make an album as well, and of course we will hit the road immediately after that to celebrate the release of it. As of now we have managed to set up an extensive European Tour and we’re really looking forward to getting out there an play some music for all of you.”
Tour dates:
October
21 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin
22 - Östersund, Sweden - Gamla Teatern
23 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen
24 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand (Ordensalen)
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
28 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
29 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
30 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Pandora
November
1 - London, Islington Assembly Hall
3 - Paris/Vaureal, France - Le Forum
4 - Lyon, France - CCO
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
6 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
7 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
9 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom
10 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
11 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
12 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronom
13 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
14 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino
16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
21 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Music Jam
22 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
23 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - FORM Space
25 - Wien, Austria - Szene
26 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium
27 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Winter Masters of Rock
28 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
December
1 - München, Germany - Technikum
2 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
3 - Passau, Germany - Zauberberg
4 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101