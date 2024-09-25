Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025 – ALICE COOPER, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, TRIVIUM, And More Added To Lineup

Following the news that Metallica is headed to Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival for the first time ever in 2025 for a “No Repeat Weekend” offering two nights, two unique sets, festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced more details for the event, being held May 8, 9, 10 & 11 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to Metallica who will headline Friday, May 9 and Sunday, May 11, with previously announced direct support from Rob Zombie on Friday and Alice In Chains on Sunday, new bands have now been announced for the lineup including: Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium, Citizen Soldier, Alice Cooper, Power Trip and Chevelle.

More than 100 bands will take the stage across the four-day weekend, for the biggest year ever of the Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America. More acts, including two additional headliners, continue to be announced daily. Stay tuned to official Sonic Temple social media channels, the festival website, and app for the latest information.

In addition to Metallica’s anticipated performances, fans will be able to enjoy a variety of Metallica onsite experiences all weekend long, including the BLACKENED Whiskey Bar and BLACKENED Burger Bar, featuring a collaboration between BLACKENED Whiskey, celebrity chef Chris Santos and Metallica. The BLACKENED Burger Bar is where exceptional spirits, culinary creations, and the power of music collide in a fusion of flavors and rock, receiving rave reviews as the favorite fan experience and food selection of DWP 2024 festivals.

A favorite onsite haunt, The Dive Bar, will also be back, along with the Sonic Temple live art program, which will be bigger than ever in 2025. Featured artists from last year's art program include Terry Urban (who will be designing a limited-edition hoodie for Sonic Temple 2025), Jay Howell, Monster Steve, Lamour Supreme and AWAL.

Passes for Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival are on sale now at sonictemplefestival.com where fans can find a range of new pass types for 2025 including a brand-new Rock Royalty Reserved Pass with a dedicated lounge, reserved seats for the first time in the history of the festival, as well as commemorative gifts, that offers the best way to experience the four-day weekend. The available pass types can be found in full detail here.

RV camping sites onsite sold out during presale. Though Premium parking passes have also already sold out, 4-day general parking passes are also available for purchase. Fans can also book an official Sonic Temple festival hotel via Jampack, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives.

In service of Sonic Temple fans, passes can be secured starting at $1 down, with 7 months to pay them off in full. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Now in its fourth year, Sonic Temple takes place at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.