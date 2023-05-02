Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival Set Times, Onsite Experiences Announced For Event Feat. KISS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD

With just a few weeks to go until the return of Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is pleased to share new details for one of the most anticipated events in the 2023 festival season. Available now are music set times, the official mobile app, additional on-site experiences and unique food and beverage offerings for one of America’s pinnacle rock festivals, held Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-28 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Returning after a three-year hiatus, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is the second offering in Danny Wimmer Presents’ massive 2023 festival season--The Biggest Year In Rock! In total, the season offers seven multi-day destination events with some of the most prominent and exciting names in rock and metal taking the stage.

The 2023 music lineup features headliners Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and KISS, along with top rock artists Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Deftones, Falling In Reverse, Chevelle, Puscifer, Beartooth, I Prevail, Jawbreaker, Sublime with Rome, Bullet For My Valentine, The Pretty Reckless, Pennywise, Trivium, Knocked Loose and many more.

Overall, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival features nearly 75+ music performances on three stages over four days for its biggest lineup ever, as well as partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and delicious food and beverage options. The event will also feature creative elements designed by acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey. Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin will host the event with on-stage appearances and fan meet and greets.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival has recently partnered with On Our Sleeves Movement For Children's Mental Health. For passes sold between April 28 and May 14 (while supplies last), Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will be directly donating back for all passes sold in Ohio. A very limited number of Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival passes are still available for purchase at sonictemplefestival.com.

Attendees can create a personalized festival schedule with alerts and find all Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival details via the festival’s official mobile app presented by Lyte, which is available for download now at sonictemplefestival.com/mobileapp/.

The Sonic Temple music set times are as follows (subject to change).

Thursday, May 25 Temple Stage 9:20 PM Tool 7:10 PM Godsmack 5:30 PM Beartooth 4:05 PM Pennywise 2:50 PM Fever 333 1:40 PM Miss May I 12:30 PM Oxymorrons SoundWave Stage 7:10 PM Suicidal Tendencies 5:45 PM Ho99o9 4:15 PM Angel Du$t 2:55 PM Bloodywood 1:40 PM Wargasm 12:30 PM Ottto Friday, May 26 Temple Stage 9:30 PM Avenged Sevenfold 7:30 PM Queens Of The Stone Age 5:50 PM Chevelle 4:20 PM Badflower 3:05 PM Black Stone Cherry 1:55 PM Des Rocs 12:45 PM Vended SoundWave Stage 7:45 PM Sleeping With Sirens 6:05 PM Converge 4:25 PM Band-Maid 3:10 PM Brutus 1:55 PM Mike’s Dead 12:45 PM Feast For The Crows Saturday, May 27 Temple Stage 9:30 PM KISS 7:20 PM Rob Zombie 5:35 PM Falling In Reverse 4:05 PM Trivium 2:50 PM Rival Sons 1:40 PM Giovannie & The Hired Guns 12:30 PM The Violent SoundWave Stage 7:50 PM Yelawolf 5:50 PM Senses Fail 4:15 PM Mothica 2:55 PM Point North 1:40 PM Dead Poet Society 12:35 PM Over The Moon Sunday, May 28 Temple Stage 9:00 PM Foo Fighters 7:00 PM Deftones 5:30 PM Jawbreaker 4:00 PM The Pretty Reckless 2:40 PM Nothing More 1:30 PM The Bronx 12:20 PM Holy Wars SoundWave Stage 7:20 PM Grandson 5:40 PM Filter 4:20 PM Poorstacy 2:50 PM Nova Twins 1:30 PM Starcrawler 12:20 PM Aeir

Festival doors open at 11:30 AM each day.

Attendees at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will have the opportunity enjoy a wide variety of on-site experiences in addition to music performances, which include pillar installations featuring art curated world renowned artists such as Shepard Fairey, Hazmat Design, Jim “Taz” Evans, Plastic Jesus, Electric Eye, Hydro74, Geoff May, Guerilla One and more, plus engaging vendor booths to check out in-between sets.

On-site beverage experiences and lounges include: Celsius Lounge and White Claw Refresh Lounge with shaded spots to recharge and refresh, BeatBox Beverages (non-carbonated, gluten-free, and resealable), Caduceus Wine Garden, featuring Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, Craft Beer Bar, Craft Cocktail Bar, Bud Light, Jack Daniel’s (offering frozen cocktails), BrewDog (offering zesty, fruity pilsners) and The Blackened Whiskey Bar (featuring the super-premium blend of straight bourbons and ryes created by the late, legendary Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and the almighty Metallica).

Visit sonictemplefestival.com/art-experiences/ for a complete description of festival experiences..

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will feature a wide variety of food and beverage options curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP’s affiliate concessionaire. Participating vendors include: BBQ Highlife, Bru Brothers Coffee, Bulgogi, Burger Boyz, Chincilla, Do Bros Food, Event Specialists, Hai Poke, Island Noodles, Japanese Flair, Pie Baby, Pizza Nova, Ponti Rossi Pizza, Pooja Cuisine, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, and Smoke Stack’s House of BBQ.