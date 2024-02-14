SONIC UNIVERSE Feat. COREY GLOVER, MIKE ORLANDO Announce Debut Album; "I Am" Music Video Posted

Vocalist Corey Glover (Living Colour) has teamed up with guitarist Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob) to form Sonic Universe. Bassist Booker King and drummer Taykwuan Jackson complete the lineup.

The band has signed a worldwide deal with earMUSIC for their debut album, It Is What It Is, scheduled for release on May 10. The 10-song album was produced, engineered, and mixed by Mike Orlando at Sonic Stomp Studios.

The debut video from the album, "I Am", can be viewed below. The clip was directed by Tom Flynn (whose credits include videos for Lamb Of God and Buckcherry) and shot in Toms River, NJ.

"I Am" is available for streaming and download here. Pre-order the new album here.

It Is What It Is tracklisting:

"I Am"

"It Is What It Is"

"Turn A Blind Eye"

"My Desire"

"Whisper To A Scream"

"Higher"

"Life"

"Come What May"

"I Want It All"

"Beautiful Disunity"

"I Am" video: