SONIC UNIVERSE Feat. COREY GLOVER, MIKE ORLANDO Debut "It Is What It Is" Music Video

Sonic Universe, featuring Corey Glover (Living Colour) and Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), will release their debut album, It Is What It Is, on May 10 via earMUSIC.

Today, they share the video for the album's title track, "It Is What It Is". Watch below.

Complemented by the rhythm section of bassist Booker King and drummer Taykwuan Jackson, Glover and Orlando soar over what the singer called "a tight, tight, tight groove."

Glover continues, "The whole idea is that in order to make something new, you have to destroy the old. We do everything we can to change things, but the only way that you can change things is to believe."

"Right now / Right here/ Is all that it is / We lie / We try / It's all we can give."

"It Is What It Is" is Glover and Sonic Universe giving their all to make a break with the past and create something new and honest.

"The band is killing it on this," Glover concludes. "It's a real gut-punch kind of sound."

The album was recorded at Orlando's Sonic Stomp Studios in New York City and the new video was once again directed by Tom Flynn (Lamb of God, Buckcherry). Capturing Corey in all his "colourful" glory, Sonic Universe muscles through the powerful track, showing four musicians at their peak and a chemistry to conjure new musical worlds from the galaxies of hard rock, funk, punk, thrash, and metal.

Pre-order the new album here.

It Is What It Is tracklisting:

"I Am"

"It Is What It Is"

"Turn A Blind Eye"

"My Desire"

"Whisper To A Scream"

"Higher"

"Life"

"Come What May"

"I Want It All"

"Beautiful Disunity"

"Higher" video:

"I Am" video: