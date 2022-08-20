SONS OF APOLLO - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Rio de Janeiro Show Streaming; ANGRA Bassist FELIPE ANDREOLI Fills In For BILLY SHEEHAN

Sons Of Apollo - featuring Jeff Scott Soto (vocals), Mike Portnoy (drums), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (guitar), Derek Sherinian (keyboards) and Billy Sheehan (bass) - performed at Circo Voador in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 11th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

Sheehan isn't able to take part in the band's South American tour due to "travel restrictions" according to the promoter, Top Link Music. Angra bassist Felipe Andreoli has stepped in to take his place.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Goodbye Divinity

"Fall To Ascend

"Signs of the Time

"Wither to Black

"Alive

"Asphyxiaton

"Lost in Oblivion

"Desolate July

"King of Delusion

"New World Today

- keyboard solo -

"Coming Home

"God of the Sun