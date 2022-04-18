SONS OF SILVER Feat. Past And Present Members Of PEARL JAM, CANDLEBOX, SKILLET Announce Time Change For Upcoming Livestream Listening Party

Los Angeles-based band, Sons Of Silver, will release their sophomore EP, Ordinary Sex Appeal, on April 29. In anticipation of the coming release, the band invites everybody to join them on April 20 for an exclusive Facebook live stream show and listening party starting at 4 PM, PST / 7 PM, EST here.

Ordinary Sex Appeal will be available on all the major music streaming and downloading platforms. Pre-save it here.

The five new songs on the upcoming EP are an introspective and hook-laden, melodic yet gritty noise renaissance.

“Ordinary Sex Appeal was recorded in the summer and fall of 2020. We escaped the isolation of the pandemic and the frustration of the political unrest by getting together at our studio to make some music and hang out,” says Argyropoulos. We didn’t have any agenda, but we did have an endless supply of inspiration and angst to draw from with everything going on at the time.”

Sons Of Silver is:

Pete Argyropoulos (Vocals, Guitar)

Brina Kabler (Keys, Vocals)

Kevin Haaland (Lead Guitar)

Adam Kury (Bass)

Dave Krusen (Drums)