SOPHIE LLOYD Debuts Official Music Video For "Imposter Syndrome" Feat. LZZY HALE

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, will release her debut album, Imposter Syndrome,via her own Autumn Records on November 10.

The title track of the album, "Imposter Syndrome" feat. Lzzy Hale is out now, with a stunning video performance from both Lzzy and Sophie. Watch below.

“Working with Lzzy was honestly a dream come true for me,” says Sophie. “I’ve been a fan of hers for years growing up, and when I decided to do a collaborative album, her name was the first one that came to mind. She did such an incredible job at taking such a personal thing and making a song that conveys all the emotion I have felt for years.”

“I’ve been garnering inspiration from Sophie Lloyd for years!,” declares Lzzy. “When Sophie asked me to put lyric and song to her amazing instrumental work we talked in depth about how this album has been a tool in helping her overcome her feelings of otherness. It was like thumbing through her diary and also like staring at myself in the mirror. I hope that this song will give strength to anyone who needs it. It was an honor to draw my weapons and with such a talented and stunning soul!”

“Musically, this song takes a different direction to others on the album, it has a more ballad feel to it, while still being epic and powerful,” continues Sophie. “Jason Soudah composed orchestral strings for this song as well, which really captured the emotion we wanted to convey. It was so healing to work with Lzzy on this song and has really helped me overcome my own imposter syndrome and I hope others will be able to relate to it and know they are not alone and they can overcome anything.”

Imposter Syndrome is set for release on November 10. The album will be available as a digipack CD, Black Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Gatefold Purple Splatter Vinyl. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium:

(Photo - Nathersonn)